Govt To Probe Corruption Through Forensic Audit 

President asserts institutional idolatry has made gatekeeping bodies complacent

Will engage an internationally-accredited entity or constellation of entities

BONGANI MALUNGA

President Duma Boko has announced the government’s plan to conduct a forensic audit to uncover how state resources have been appropriated and deployed in the last few years during which corruption “has not been contained, reduced or eliminated”.

An internationally-accredited auditing firm will carry out the forensic audit.

Although a presidential commission of inquiry has been suggested by some, Boko holds that the approach is flawed because it requires the input of the sitting President for deployment of personnel and is counterproductive to an exercise that should be unbiased.

“Corruption is rife”

Delivering the keynote speech at the International Anti-Corruption Day in Selibe-Phikwe recently, Boko asserted that corruption is rife to a point where it is normalised. “Have we contained, reduced or eliminated corruption? The answer to that is a resounding ‘No!’ We must ask ourselves why,” he said.

The President believes that three key factors have played a role in the escalating levels of corruption in Botswana. He cited normalisation of corruption “whereby nothing offends our sensibilities when we see corruption” as a major obstacle.

Complacent and dysfunctional

Secondly, he pointed out, the legal frameworks aimed at tackling corruption are weak. Thirdly, institutions established to combat corruption are not properly equipped to tackle it.

The president asserted that institutional idolatry that has made them complacent and dysfunctional.

“We are about to commence a forensic audit of how the institutions of the government have functioned thus far, how the resources of the state have been appropriated and deployed and what the real state of the financial affairs of our country is,” he said.

Misguided and simplistic

“This exercise, which I assure you will take place, will take place. It is about to begin. There are certain voices which come by way of a motion in Parliament saying the President should institute a Commission of Inquiry.

“With respect, that is a misguided and simplistic approach. Which is why, to probe, we need an independent, reputable and internationally-accredited entity or a constellation of entities that are not beholden to the President, present or past.

“They will probe critically and dispassionately; that it the correct approach. It will be announced soon that the audit is in the offing. It will commence.”