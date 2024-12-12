Anti-Human Rights Judges Are A Threat to Citizens – Boko 

In an impassioned oration for freedom and equality at the funeral of Pitseng Gaoberekwe yesterday, President Duma Boko said anti-human judges have no place on the bench and called for the graveside of Gaoberekwe to be preserved as a monument to liberty

GAZETTE REPORTER

Judges who are unwilling to contribute to the human rights cause are not only ineffective but also pose a danger to citizens, President Duma Boko has said.

Speaking at the funeral of Pitseng Gaoberekwe that was made to coincide with International Human Rights Day, the President expressed his firm stance on the importance of judicial responsibility in upholding human rights.

Finally laid to rest

The remains of Gaoberekwe were finally laid to rest after lying in a morgue for nearly two years and four months as controversy over his burial rights at his ancestral home inside the Central Kalahari Game Reserve (CKGR) raged between his family, the government and the courts.

President Boko issued a stern warning to what he called “anti-human rights” judges. “Where there is a right, there is a remedy,” he asserted. “You can’t say the law doesn’t specify how we can remedy a violation.

“The law demands that appropriate relief be created for any human rights violation. If, as a judge, you do not see that, you are not fit for your position and must be relieved (because) you are a danger to us.”

Injustice faced by BaSarwa

He raised concerns about the continued injustice faced by BaSarwa, saying their assets were long confiscated and never returned during their struggle against the government.

He urged the relevant minister to follow the issue up, particularly of BaSarwa assets that are allegedly withheld in Gantsi, calling it a clear violation of their human rights.

“BaSarwa’s rights have been violated, and we must say these things so that we can fix them,” President Boko said.

He invited BaSarwa people to walk with him in his quest to remedy past injustices, stating that they, not him, are the ones who now hold the power.

This is your fight

“This is your fight,” he told them. “Together we will work towards healing the wounds of the past and ensure that your rights are fully recognised and respected.”

As he concluded his ardent human rights oration, President Boko intoned that Pitseng Gaoberekwe’s graveside should be preserved as a monument that symbolises defiance of human rights violations and a reminder of the struggle for justice and equality.