Botswana, Morocco Forge Karate Partnership 

Collaboration in training, events and resource sharing forms a key part of agreement

Mutual support in int’l decisions and representing each other when necessary are others

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Karate Association (BKA) and the Royal Moroccan Karate Federation & AD have signed a landmark bilateral agreement aimed at promoting karate among young people while strengthening ties between the two organisations.

Signed by BKA president Mpho Bakwadi and his Moroccan counterpart Mohamed Mouktabil, the agreement focuses on fostering collaboration in training, events and resource sharing. It seeks to create opportunities for youth development, cultural exchange and technical excellence.

A bridge between the nations

“This partnership is more than just about karate. It’s about building a bridge between our nations to inspire and empower the next generation of athletes,” reads a letter about the agreement seen by this publication.

The agreement outlines several key areas of cooperation, including the organisation of joint championships, leagues, training courses, and seminars. The two organisations will also work together to pool human, material and financial resources to raise the standards of the sport.

“This partnership is a testament to the potential of African karate to grow and compete on the global stage,” the agreement states. “By working together, we can achieve greater heights and ensure that our athletes, coaches, and referees receive world-class training and opportunities.”

Equitable growth

The agreement commits the organisations to support each other during major decisions at the African and global levels and to represent each other when necessary. Access to sports facilities, equipment donations, and mutual technical assistance are among provisions included to ensure equitable growth.

At the core of the agreement is the focus on young karatekas, with initiatives like scholarships, equipment support, and high-level training opportunities designed to encourage youth participation and long-term engagement with the sport.

“Karate is not just a sport; it is a discipline that builds character, resilience and unity,” the letter emphasises. “By investing in our youth, we’re investing in the future of both Botswana and Morocco.”

Annual review

The agreement is valid for one year, with an annual review planned to evaluate progress. The two organisations will assess the development of athletes, coaches, referees, and technicians before considering renewal.

In case of disputes, both parties have committed to resolving issues amicably, highlighting their shared commitment to unity through sport. “This is a partnership rooted in mutual respect and a shared passion for karate,” the letter states.