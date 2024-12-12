Coaches Decry Alarming Rate of Firings 

The ‘roll call’ includes stellar names like Enos Mmesi (Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Mogomotsi Mpote (Township Rollers), Mandla Mpopi (Sua Flamingoes), and Dimitar Pantev (Orapa United)

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Football Coaches Association (BFCA) has expressed grave concern over the “escalating trend” of coaches losing their jobs in the Botswana Premier League, among them coaches leading their teams to strong performances.

BFCA has characterised the situation as “shocking” and detrimental to the integrity of the coaching profession.

“By Week 9 of the season, eight coaches have already been relieved of their duties, four of them belong to teams in the top six of the league standings,” it stated in a press release. “This leaves us questioning the criteria used by club management to arrive at such drastic and, frankly, painful decisions.”

CAF A licences

Some of the coaches affected are Enos Mmesi (Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Mogomotsi Mpote (Township Rollers), Mandla Mpopi (Sua Flamingoes), and Dimitar Pantev (Orapa United) whose departures range from outright dismissals to mutual agreements to part ways.

The BFCA has noted that all the dismissed coaches possess CAF A licences, the highest coaching qualification in African football.

These qualifications, earned through rigorous training under CAF-accredited instructors using FIFA-approved syllabi, underscore their capability to deliver results, provided they are supported by a conducive working environment.

Disheartening

“It’s disheartening to see highly qualified professionals being let go under unclear circumstances,” said a spokesperson for BFCA.

“We believe these coaches have the expertise to excel if given the necessary resources, including proper equipment, good player welfare, and unwavering support from club management.”

BFCA warned that the current trend not only undermines the profession but also risks tarnishing the reputation of Botswana’s football.

Beauty marred

It plans to engage stakeholders, including club executives and league officials, to better understand the root causes of the dismissals and advocate for solutions that prioritise stability and professionalism.

“We call on club management to exercise professionalism and fairness in their dealings with coaches,” the statement said. “Football is a beautiful game but its beauty is marred when those entrusted with leading it are treated unjustly.”