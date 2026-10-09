Govt Wildlife Offer to Serowe Stands

The government says Bangwato still have until the end of October to take up its wildlife slaughter offer despite Kgosi Ian Khama’s preference for cattle.

GAZETTE REPORTER

The government’s offer of wildlife to Serowe for slaughter during Botswana’s Independence celebrations remains open despite its rejection by Bangwato Paramount Chief Lt Gen Ian Khama, Minister of Environment and Tourism Wynter Boipuso Mmolotsi has said.

Mmolotsi says the licence issued for the wildlife remains valid until the end of October and that the people of Serowe may still take up the offer should they wish to do so.

CATTLE OFFER

Khama, a prominent conservationist, rejected the government’s offer and instead pledged cattle for his people to slaughter as part of the Independence celebrations.

It is understood that the government offer was subsequently not taken up and no wildlife was killed after the District Commissioner informed the ministry of Khama’s position.

However, Mmolotsi said Khama’s alternative offer of cattle did not prevent the community from also accepting the wildlife offered by government.

OFFER STANDS

“Yes, the District Commissioner wrote a letter to us informing us of the developments, but as I said in my response, the offer still stands and nothing stopped both offers from being seized,” Mmolotsi said.

“The licence is valid until the end of October and Bangwato can still seize it if they are interested.”

The development leaves the decision in the hands of the Serowe community, which still has until the expiry of the licence to take up the government offer.

CONSERVATION CLASH

The controversy emerged ahead of Botswana’s Independence celebrations when government made wildlife available for slaughter in different parts of the country as part of the festivities.

Khama opposed the Serowe allocation and offered cattle instead, setting up a disagreement with government over whether wildlife should be slaughtered for the celebrations.

Khama, who served as Botswana’s president from 2008 to 2018, has long associated himself with wildlife conservation and championed conservation measures during his presidency.