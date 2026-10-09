BNSC Protects Region 5 Funding

BNSC says preparations for the 2026 Region 5 Youth Games will remain funded despite pressure on government spending.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) Chief Executive Officer Olebile Sikwane says financial pressures facing government will not be allowed to derail Team Botswana’s preparations for the 2026 AUSC Region 5 Youth Games. Speaking during the Region 5 torch handover ceremony at Mogoditshane Senior Secondary School on October 2, Sikwane said funding for Botswana’s participation in the Games has been prioritised despite the constrained financial environment.

FUNDING PROTECTED

“We have committed to ensuring that Team Botswana is fully prepared. Despite financial constraints, we have prioritised funding for camps preparation, coaching support and equipment for all qualified codes,” said Sikwane.

The commitment underlines the importance Botswana continues to place on the regional youth competition, which has historically served as a development platform for athletes who later graduate to senior international competition. Sikwane said investment in preparing young athletes remains a priority because of its potential long term contribution to Botswana’s elite sport pipeline.

DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

The 2026 AUSC Region 5 Youth Games will be staged in Maputo, Mozambique from December 4 to 13, bringing together some of Southern Africa’s leading Under 20 athletes across several sporting codes. Sikwane described the competition as a breeding ground for Botswana’s future Olympians and world champions.

Botswana National Olympic Committee Vice President Tebo Segaise also stressed the value of youth competitions, saying they give athletes an early introduction to the standards and demands of international competition. “Every Olympic medallist, Commonwealth champion, and world record holder, their journey to global dominance started right here at youth events, like school sport games, as well as Region Five games,” she said.

TORCH HANDOVER

The remarks came as the Region 5 Games torch passed through Botswana on its journey to Mozambique. The Mogoditshane ceremony brought together representatives from the BNSC, BNOC, Ministry of Sport and Arts and a Mozambican delegation.

The AUSC Region 5 Youth Games are held every two years on a rotational basis across Southern Africa. They are designed to develop young athletes towards senior international competition.