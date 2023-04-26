Goya, Kgalajwe Eye Serowe West?

The two are reportedly campaigning already

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Former cabinet minister Moiseraele Goya and former mayor of Francistown James Kgalajwe have reportedly raised their hands as prospective Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) candidates in a looming parliamentary bye-election in Serowe West.

The desire of the two to represent the constituency in Parliament came just few days after the MP, Tshekedi Khama, was recalled for absconding from three consecutive parliamentary sittings.

Internal bickering

BPF sources say the two have been monitoring Tshekedi’s issue with keen interest in order to spring forth as candidates of the controversial MP was nullified and are reportedly canvassing for support already.

“I can confidently confirm that Goya and Kgalajwe have an interest in the constituency and are already making inroads,” said one source.

However, the early campaigning of the two is said to have ruffled a few feathers in the constituency for being “too soon”.

“People are saying the two might have waited for the party to be formally informed of the vacancy,” said another source. “The fear is that this could exacerbate long existing internal bickering.”

Self-exile

While Goya could not be reached, Kgalajwe has neither denied nor confirmed the reports.

Serowe West was declared vacant last week after Tshekedi, now living in self-exile in neighbouring South Africa, failed to attend three consecutive parliamentary sittings.

Standing Orders dictate that an MP can lose their seat and the constituency declared vacant if they absent themselves from Parliament for three consecutive sittings.