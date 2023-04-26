ANC Gives Khama The Cold Shoulder?

ANC reportedly divided over Khama

Ramaphosa counted among Khama sympathisers

GAZETTE REPORTER

South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), is reported to have no interest in getting involved in the dispute between Botswana’s former president Ian Khama and President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

The Botswana Gazette is informed that Khama has made numerous attempts to seek the intervention of the ANC but to no avail.

“Khama has been trying to reach out to the ANC through Bridgette Motsepe but the party has been reluctant to get involved in the matter,” said a source close to the developments.

“Yes, it is true that there are some members of the National Executive Committee who do sympathise with Khama but nothing has come out of it.”

SA president Cyril Ramaphosa is believed to be one of Khama’s sympathisers. He is really torn apart because he has a close relationship with Khama. Bridgette, who is Ramaphosa’s sister-in-law, has been with Khama throughout this entire time.

“But the ANC national executive is divided in the matter. Some believe the ANC has no part to play in Khama’s issues and that he should go back home and deal with his problems.”

Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania

According to information reaching The Botswana Gazette, Ramaphosa did attempt to intervene in the matter during his tenure as Chairman of the Southern African Development Council (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security but failed because he did not get the support of other member states.

Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania are among countries that reportedly refused to entertain Ramaphosa’s inclination.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the SKI Khama Foundation. Mogomotsi Kaboeamodimo, has told this publication that he is in no position to say whether or not Khama has engaged with Ramaphosa or any other ANC leader about the party intervening in the matter.