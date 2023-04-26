Vee May Be In Trouble For ‘P3m’ Facebook Post 

Domkrag summons popular muso to explain his post

Members fear the post has potential to damage BDP reputation

Vee deletes post and says it was merely a joke

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Music sensation, Odirile Sento, popularly known as Vee Mampeezy, has been summoned by the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to explain his recent Facebook post in which he claimed to have been asked to broker a P3 million deal between controversial hack Dan Kenosi and the party.

BDP spokesman Kagelelo Kentse has confirmed that Vee is being called to account for the post in which he also claimed to have been turned down by the BDP when he asked if he could work with Kenosi for the 2024 general elections and that Kenosi had requested P3 million for the deal.

A joke

Vee later deleted the post and said it was only a joke.

“We are currently engaging him and I personally did so too,” Kentse told The Botswana Gazette. “We have asked him to appear before the party to explain what he meant?

“He should make us understand it because we do not want to attempt to interpret the post. But for now it is an internal matter and there is not much to say on it.”

Meanwhile, some members of the party are angry because they fear that the Facebook post may shed a bad light on the party and President Mokgweetsi Masisi. “The post seemed to suggest that our party and President Masisi are well capable of making such dirty deals,” an inside source said.

Huge following

“The post has the potential to damage the President’s reputation. The party must act because we expect Vee to conduct himself in a very professional manner for the reason that he attracts a very huge following and we consider him a role model for many.”

It is understood that Vee will run in BDP primaries to become a parliamentary candidate for Gaborone Central (MP) in the 2024 general elections.

Attempts to reach him proved futile because his phone was not answered last night (Tuesday).