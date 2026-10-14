Honour Mogae, Preserve BIUST — Founding VC

The founding Vice-Chancellor of BUIST Professor Kweku Bentil proposes retaining BIUST’s existing name alongside Festus Mogae’s, saying alumni concerns over identity and reputation are legitimate

TEFO PHEAGE

Former Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) Vice-Chancellor Professor Kweku Bentil has proposed a combined name for the institution as a possible compromise in the dispute over government’s proposal to rename it after former President Festus Mogae.

Responding to questions from the Botswana Gazette, Bentil said Mogae deserved recognition for his contribution to the university, but cautioned against overlooking concerns raised by the BIUST Alumni Association.

“President Mogae played a major role in the entire concept of BIUST and deserves to be recognized,” he said, but warned that: “the concerns of the BIUST Alumni Association especially about international recognition and reputation, institutional memory as well as alumni identity are very important and genuine.” He continued “those concerns must not be overlooked.”

ALUMNI CONCERNS

The BIUST Alumni Association association’s executive has publicly opposed the proposed renaming, expressing concern over the institution’s identity, alumni future, and what they described as lack of proper consultations.

Bentil’s intervention comes as government considers naming the institution after Mogae. Higher Education Minister Prince Maele has said the former president’s family agreed to the use of his name, with consultations also held in Serowe.

COMBINED NAME

Bentil suggested that the institution could become the “Festus Mogae Botswana International University of Science and Technology”, incorporating the former president’s name while retaining its existing institutional name.

“In my opinion, one way to overcome concerns is to consider a combination name,” he said.

“Such a name should address concerns, maintain the BIUST name and recognize late President Mogae as well.”

He continued: “There are numerous examples globally about what I am proposing A good example on the continent is the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. Its original name was University of Science and Technology. It was later renamed after the first President of Ghana – Kwame Nkrumah”.

OTHER WAYS TO HONOUR MOGAE

Bentil also suggested that recognition could take a form that preserves the university’s current name entirely.

“A second option to overcome concerns might be to name one of the major buildings on the BIUST campus or a major BIUST Foundation after President Mogae.”

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