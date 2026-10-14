UNICEF has highlighted widespread deprivation among Botswana’s children, with serious gaps in sanitation, early learning and the delivery of social assistance

GAZETTE REPORTER

Nearly half of children in Botswana live in poverty with widespread deprivation in sanitation, limited access to early childhood education and shortcomings in social assistance programmes. The situation is reportedly threatening their health, development and future opportunities, according to UNICEF.

Learning Gaps

The findings are highlighted in The State of the World’s Children 2025: Ending Child Poverty-Our Shared Imperative which examines the multiple deprivations affecting children and calls for governments to make child poverty reduction a national priority.

According to UNICEF, in Botswana, only 43 percent of children have access to reception classes, leaving many without crucial early learning foundations. The organisation says children who miss out on early education face disadvantages, including poor school readiness, lower literacy and numeracy skills, and a higher likelihood of repeating grades or dropping out of school. It says the consequences can extend into adulthood, resulting in reduced employment prospects, lower lifetime earnings and increased vulnerability to poverty. Sanitation is the most widespread deprivation among children in Botswana, with seven in 10 lacking access to improved facilities. Inadequate sanitation increases children’s exposure to diseases and threatens their health and overall well-being. The report also shows that “social assistance programmes also face challenges in reaching their intended beneficiaries.” It says “ In 2019, only 14 percent of the Vulnerable Group Feeding Programme (VGFP) ration reached its intended recipients, highlighting concerns about the delivery of support to vulnerable populations.”

Sanitation Crisis

“Countries like Botswana have made great investments in children and there is strong political will to address children’s issues. However, there are children who still face devastating consequences for their health, education and development,” said UNICEF Representative to Botswana, Kimanzi Muthengi. The report warns that these deprivations often compound one another, leaving children disadvantaged even when their households are not classified as poor according to monetary measures. It underscores the need for integrated policies and programmes that address the full range of children’s needs.

Globally, 417 million children in low- and middle-income countries are severely deprived in at least two vital areas critical to their health, development and well-being. The report also shows that 118 million children experience three or more deprivations, while 17 million face four or more. Sanitation remains a major global challenge, with 65 percent of children in low-income countries lacking access to a toilet, compared with 26 percent in lower-middle-income countries and 11 percent in upper-middle-income countries. The report identifies conflict, climate and environmental crises, demographic shifts, mounting national debt and widening technological divides as factors compounding child poverty. It also warns that cuts to official development assistance risk worsening deprivation in low- and middle-income countries. According to The Lancet, cuts in development aid could result in the deaths of 4.5 million children under the age of five by 2030. UNICEF estimates that the reductions could also leave six million additional children out of school by next year.

Global Picture

The report calls on governments to prioritise ending child poverty, integrate children’s needs into economic policies and budgets, strengthen social protection through measures such as cash support to families, and expand access to education, healthcare, clean water, sanitation, nutrition and housing.

It also emphasises the importance of promoting decent work for parents and caregivers, whose economic security is closely linked to children’s progress. UNICEF maintains that ending child poverty is achievable if governments place children’s rights, as outlined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, at the centre of poverty-reduction strategies and public policies.