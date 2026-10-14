Sesana: ‘Homeland Remains a Distant Dream’

Roy Sesana welcomes the honorary doctorate recognising his decades of advocacy by UB, but says the struggle for ancestral land, self-determination and livelihoods remains far from over

TEFO PHEAGE

San rights activist Roy Sesana says his forthcoming honorary doctorate from the University of Botswana (UB) marks a milestone in his decades-long campaign for indigenous rights, but does not signal the end of his people’s struggle.

UB will confer an honorary Doctor of Letters on Sesana during its graduation ceremonies scheduled for October 21–23, recognising his lifelong defence of San rights, cultural identity and dignity.

Responding to the announcement in an interview with The Botswana Gazette, Sesana said the recognition had brought joy to him and his community.

“The news has brought immense joy to my people and me. For a Mosarwa to receive recognition of this magnitude is a double blessing. It is not only a testament to how far we have travelled, but also a reminder of how much closer we have come to realising our long-cherished dream,” he said.

However, he stressed that “the struggle for ancestral land, self-determination and livelihoods remains far from over”.

Sesana also expressed gratitude to the university and those who supported his nomination.

“I thank the University of Botswana for this honour and for recognising my contribution. Whoever nominated me, and everyone who supported the nomination, may God bless them. I will soon travel to Gaborone to receive the award,” said Sesana, who stressed that fighting for San rights is not a matter of choice for him, but a lifelong struggle.

VICTORIES AND BATTLES

The forthcoming honour follows a campaign in which courtroom victories have not settled all the disputes over residence, services and livelihoods in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve (CKGR).

The High Court In 2006 ruled that the government had unlawfully deprived the Basarwa of possession of their land in the reserve. The judgment, however, did not compel the government to restore the essential services it had withdrawn, and access to water became the subject of further litigation.

In 2011, the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of residents seeking access to the Mothomelo borehole and the right to sink boreholes for domestic water. It found that denying the applicants access to water amounted to degrading treatment.

The cases highlighted the distinction between securing the right to occupy ancestral land and securing the means to live there.

More recently, the dispute over the burial of Pitseng Gaoberekwe brought ancestral belonging back into national focus. His body remained unburied for nearly three years before government authorised his burial at Metsiamanong in the CKGR in December 2024.

Land and livelihoods

Sesana’s advocacy has also extended to economic opportunities for communities living within the reserve. During government consultations in Molapo in April 2025, he proposed land zoning to accommodate residential, agricultural and tourism activities.

BOPA reported that Sesana sought land rights that would enable residents to develop campsites and cultural villages while protecting the environment.