IEC Denies Leaking Dikoloti’s Candidacy Application

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has denied allegations that it leaked Edwin Dikoloti’s application to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections to President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

This follows comments made by President Masisi, who revealed over the weekend that he confronted Dikoloti after receiving information that the former Minister had registered a symbol to contest independently.

Concerns Over Leaked Information

The President’s statement has raised concerns about how sensitive information reached him, with some speculating that the IEC may have leaked Dikoloti’s application.

Masisi attended the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly from September 21 to 25, delivering his address on the final day. Dikoloti’s letter of intent to the IEC, applying as an independent candidate, is dated September 23, 2024, and the IEC’s response was sent on September 25. Critics now question how the President knew of Dikoloti’s application so quickly, hinting at a possible IEC leak.

IEC Denies Involvement

Responding to the allegations, IEC spokesperson Osupile Maroba said their processes are secure and do not allow for unauthorized access to candidate information.

“We receive applications through postal services and hand deliveries,” Maroba explained. “While our procedures are secure and well-protected, we acknowledge that information could potentially be accessed through other means, but not from within the IEC.”

Political Tensions Rise

Maroba emphasized that external factors beyond the IEC’s control might share details but dismissed any suggestion that the commission directly compromised its processes. He reiterated that the IEC’s systems are designed to prevent such breaches.

The IEC’s response comes as political tensions rise ahead of the 2024 elections, with concerns over the integrity of the electoral process becoming more prominent.

Dikoloti, the former Minister of Health, was removed from his position after challenging his party’s decision to nominate Peggy Serame as the candidate for the constituency. Despite defeating her in the primaries, he withdrew his case and registered to contest as an independent candidate.