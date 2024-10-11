eMobility in Botswana: Big Ambitions, Bigger Questions



On August 1st, The Gazette published an article titled The Electric Revolution: Transforming Transport and Boosting Botswana’s Economy, shedding light on the nation’s ambition to establish an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility. It’s a bold move, one that positions Botswana in the global conversation on green technology. But is this a real commitment to sustainable eMobility, or just another political move ahead of elections?

Africa’s EV Moment

The electric vehicle industry is a golden opportunity for countries in the developing world to carve out a niche in the competitive global market. Nations like South Africa, Kenya, and Morocco have already embraced EVs, using them to boost their economies and become regional automotive players. Botswana’s entrance into this space could potentially be a game-changer. However, without a cohesive eMobility policy framework, the success of this venture is far from guaranteed. The absence of a clear roadmap presents multiple risks that could derail the country’s dreams of a sustainable EV industry.

The Price of Going In Blind

No Clear Connection to National Goals

An eMobility policy isn’t just a bureaucratic box to tick—it’s crucial for aligning this EV project with Botswana’s broader ambitions, like Vision 2036 and its climate commitments under the Paris Agreement. Right now, the EV facility stands isolated, with no real benchmarks for emissions reduction, job creation, or industrial diversification. A comprehensive strategy would tie this project to national development priorities, ensuring that it has more than just a short-lived impact. A Missing Piece: Charging Infrastructure

Successful EV adoption hinges on a reliable charging infrastructure, and that’s one thing Botswana doesn’t currently have. Without a plan to develop this network, we could be looking at a situation where EVs are produced but remain largely unusable due to the lack of charging stations. This could dampen public enthusiasm for EVs and limit their practicality for everyday use. Regulation: The Silent Killer

No policy means no rules, and that’s a big problem when it comes to safety standards, import regulations, and energy pricing. Without clear guidelines, investors may hesitate, delaying the project’s implementation. Inconsistent regulations could also open the door to an influx of low-quality imports, eroding the foundation of a high-quality EV sector in Botswana.

The Missed Economic Opportunity

4. Jobs and Skills Could Slip Away

A comprehensive eMobility policy would do more than guide the manufacturing of EVs—it would serve as a roadmap for building local capacity and creating jobs across the entire EV value chain. Think assembly, maintenance, battery technology, and even recycling. Without this, Botswana may miss out on becoming a regional hub for EV technology, leaving the country with a short-lived project that doesn’t contribute to long-term economic growth.

Energy Security: A Double-Edged Sword

Botswana’s energy mix is heavily reliant on coal and imported oil, and that presents a challenge. If EVs are integrated into this structure without careful planning, the environmental benefits may be minimal. A strategic eMobility policy would ensure that EV adoption aligns with the country’s renewable energy goals. If we don’t make this connection, Botswana could end up trading one environmental problem for another. Let’s not forget, a full eMobility transition would require doubling the country’s electricity generation capacity.

Public Trust is on the Line

6. Regulatory Stability Is Essential

Launching a project of this scale without a clear policy could erode public trust and set the stage for future regulatory flip-flops. A well-thought-out policy developed through public consultation would not only build confidence but also minimize the risk of backlash. Without it, Botswana may find itself grappling with policy reversals that stall progress.

Wasting Resources

Without a policy to guide resource allocation, there’s a risk of inefficiencies. An effective strategy would ensure that investments in infrastructure, incentives, and R&D are targeted and coordinated. Without this, Botswana could end up wasting valuable resources, jeopardizing the long-term viability of its EV sector. Can Botswana Attract Global Investors?

A strategic eMobility policy would also be crucial for positioning Botswana as an attractive destination for international investment in the EV value chain. Without it, the country could struggle to attract the kind of attention needed to build a competitive supply chain for EV production in Africa.

A Roadmap for eMobility

The Ministry of Tertiary Education, Research, Science, and Technology has a critical role to play here. The ministry needs to spearhead the creation of a comprehensive eMobility policy, one that addresses the risks outlined above while guiding the development of Botswana’s EV industry. This policy must align with national goals and Vision 2036, setting specific targets for emissions reduction, job creation, and local manufacturing. A phased approach could be introduced, starting with government fleet electrification and gradually incentivizing public adoption through financial perks and infrastructure development.

Key Policy Pillars for Success

Energy Security Meets Economic Stability

A core component of this policy should focus on reducing Botswana’s reliance on imported fossil fuels by expanding domestic renewable energy sources. This shift would help ease pressure on foreign currency reserves while contributing to long-term sustainability. The policy should emphasize the role of solar energy and other renewables in powering EVs, ensuring that the transition strengthens both energy security and economic stability. Creating a Local EV Industry

The policy must aim to establish Botswana as a regional leader in EV production, starting with vehicle assembly and expanding into battery manufacturing and recycling. By leveraging the country’s wealth of minerals, especially manganese, Botswana can position itself as a key player in the global EV supply chain. Building the Infrastructure

A nationwide network of charging stations is essential, and the policy needs to include a roadmap for this development. Equal access for both urban and rural areas should be a priority, with incentives such as tax breaks and subsidies to encourage private investment in infrastructure. Supporting Consumers and Businesses

To accelerate EV adoption, the policy should offer a range of incentives, from tax breaks to low-interest loans, making EVs more accessible to the average consumer. Businesses that invest in EV fleets or charging infrastructure should also benefit from these incentives.

Navigating the Road Ahead

There’s no doubt that a comprehensive eMobility policy would be a game-changer for Botswana. But challenges remain. The country’s small automotive market and high upfront EV costs are deterrents for many. The capacity of the local power grid, still reliant on coal, also raises concerns about whether it’s ready to support the added demand.

That said, with careful planning and robust policy support, Botswana could become a beacon of sustainable transport in Africa. The road ahead isn’t easy, but with the right strategies in place, the eMobility Policy could help drive Botswana toward a more sustainable, prosperous future—one that others in Africa may look to as a model.