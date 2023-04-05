Investor In P14m Fraud Probe Gets P40m Police Tender 

Investor’s company awarded P40m CPS refurbishment project

Xukun Song in joint-venture for P300m Lobatse waterworks project

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Chinese investor who was allegedly swindled P14 million by a Batswana crime syndicate, Song Xukun, has been awarded a contract of over P40 million for refurbishment and rehabilitation of Central Police Station in Gaborone.

One of Xuhun’s companies, Colic Construction, was awarded the tender late last year.

Although the Botswana Police Service (BPS) says it is not in a position to provide details of the tender, sources say the contract is around the region of P40 million.

The Public Relations Officer of BPS, Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube, has confirmed that refurbishment of CPS began in February in a contract scheduled for completion later this year.

CIPA records show that Song Xuhun is one of four directors listed under Colic Construction (Pty) Ltd. The others are Wang Gang, Yu Shaohui and Li Hongguang.

This publication has also established that Song Xuhun is a part of the WEIHAI/B.T/MAGARA joint venture which was awarded the Lobatse Water Master Plan Package 2 (LWSMP) in 2021.

The value of the contract is P362 828 482.10.

Song Xuhun was one of the speakers at the sod turning ceremony onsite in Lobatse when the project began in June 2021.

Numerous attempts to contact him have proved unsuccessful as his phone rang without answer on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Meanwhile, intelligence sources say Song Xuhun has “good relations” with a number of senior government officials.

“You should see the special treatment that the P14 million case was receiving,” said one of the sources.

“I am not saying no crime was committed but certain things were overlooked. The case is mainly a civil matter.”