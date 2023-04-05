Magosi Gets Contract Extension

Contract was due for expiry end of April

Gets two-year extension

Sources believe this is Magosi’s last term

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Director General of the Directorate on Intelligence and Security Service (DISS), Peter Magosi, has reportedly been granted a new two-year contract.

While the Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP), Emma Peloetletse, would neither confirm nor deny the renewal, sources at Government Enclave say Magosi received positive feedback on his request for his contract to be extended last month.

Until 2025

“It was always obvious that he was going to stay on,” said one source. “He received his reply last month from the President. He will remain DG until 2025 but is unlikely to go beyond the two years.”

Magosi was first appointed Director General of DISS on a three-year contract in 2018, replacing founding head Colonel Isaac Kgosi. He was handed a two-year extension when his initial contract expired in April 2021.

The PSP was not forthcoming. “I believe you should contact Magosi directly and ask him about issues of his contract,” said Peloetletse. “I am not at liberty to discuss his employment issues with third parties.” Magosi’s phone rang without answer on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, The Botswana Gazette reported in February that Magosi’s extension was facing opposition inside President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s cabinet.

Investigations

Some of Masisi’s aides are said to have advised for Magosi to be laid off if he should not leave a stain on the President’s reputation.

Magosi is the subject of ongoing corruption and abuse-of-office investigations by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes (DCEC).

He has also been accused of interfering in the mandates of other law enforcement agencies such as the Botswana Police Service, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and DCEC itself.