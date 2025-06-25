Isaac Kgosi’s Assets Haunt DPP

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is under growing pressure to act on the frozen assets of the late Isaac Kgosi, which were seized in 2019 pending investigations. With the high-profile P100 billion case now discredited and effectively buried, the state finds itself in a tight spot — reportedly divided over whether to pursue asset forfeiture or return the property to Kgosi’s estate and close the matter

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is reportedly under growing pressure to make a decisive move on the multimillion-pula assets of the late former intelligence chief, Isaac Kgosi, which have remained frozen since 2019.

The assets were seized under an interim court order issued by Justice Tebogo Tau, as part of investigations into alleged criminal activity, including tax evasion. More than five years later, no formal charges or forfeiture application have been filed, prompting internal debate within the DPP and increasing calls for finality.

The dilemma facing the DPP comes in the wake of the collapse of the infamous P100 billion money laundering case, which was once seen as the cornerstone of Botswana’s high-profile corruption crackdown. With that case discredited and quietly buried, attention has turned to the unresolved saga of Kgosi’s estate — itself believed by some to have been a politically motivated pursuit.

Caught in limbo

“The DPP is under intense internal and external pressure to bring finality to this matter,” said a senior official at the prosecution authority, speaking on condition of anonymity. “There is consensus that it cannot be allowed to drag on any longer, but views are split on how to proceed — whether to pursue a forfeiture application or return the assets to the family.”

The assets in question, seized in 2019 under the Proceeds and Instruments of Crime Act (PICA), include two prime land parcels at Sentlhane Farms, a luxurious residential property in Phakalane, several high-end motor vehicles including a Land Rover and a Toyota Land Cruiser, and large herds of cattle — 200 heifers, 25 Simmentals, and 37 Brahmans. Also seized was a cash amount of P549,763.07 held in a Barclays Bank account.

Proceeds of crime

At the time, the seizure was justified as a preventive measure to stop the possible disposal of assets believed to have been acquired through proceeds of crime. Justice Tebogo Tau of the Lobatse High Court sanctioned the freeze order in 2019, with Bafi Nlanda appointed as Receiver to manage the property pending further investigations or legal proceedings.

Pressure from the family

Recently, the family has grown restless. Matlho Kgosi, the widow of the late intelligence chief, has met with the DPP, Advocate Nomsa Moatswi, to demand the return of her husband’s assets. Moatswi previously confirmed the meeting to Gazette but declined to comment on its substance.

Sources close to the matter say the DPP is now leaning toward a decision — possibly as early as this week. “They may go the forfeiture route, but there’s also serious consideration being given to returning the assets. Either decision will be controversial,” the source said.

Isaac Kgosi, who passed away last year at the age of 71, died at a private hospital in Gaborone following surgery, according to reports. He died before witnessing the change of government that followed. In the wake of his death and the political shift, several of his close allies — including former president Ian Khama — began to experience a loosening of the legal and political pressure that had surrounded them for years.