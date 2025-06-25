Softball Squad Primed for Japan Showdown 

While it is under no pressure to bring medals, the team is tournament-ready and will be delighted to win in the six-nation softball showdown in Japan where Botswana is the only African participant

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

With hopes high and months of preparation behind them, Botswana’s Under 18 Women’s National Softball Team departed for Japan today (Wednesday) to compete in the prestigious 2025 Utsugi Cup.

The six-nation tournament, set for 28–29 June in Takasaki, will feature teams from Botswana, Japan, Germany, Italy, Australia and Tanzania.

Speaking in a telephone interview ahead of the team’s departure, Team Manager Same Moletse said the squad had undergone steady and purposeful development since the beginning of the year.

Monthly training camps

“We have 16 players who will participate,” she said. “We began player selections in January and from March we held monthly training camps. The players also had individualised training programmes to follow in their respective locations.”

Moletse admitted the team was initially raw, largely due to the prolonged absence of organised school sports in the country. “But through regular camps and training drills, they’ve sharpened their skills. They are learning and improving,” she said.

She explained that the athletes are currently in the “train-to-compete” phase of their development, a critical stage in long-term athlete training that focuses on performance under pressure.

“Eventually, they’ll move into the ‘train-to-win’ phase,” Moletse added. “That comes with more maturity and international exposure.”

“Winning will be a bonus”

While the team is not under specific medal pressure, the Team Manager emphasised that they are going with a competitive spirit. “We haven’t set a target because we don’t want to burden them,” she said.

“But that does not mean we don’t want to win. We absolutely do. However, our main goal is for them to compete well, learn and gain experience that will benefit them down the line. Winning will be a bonus and we will gladly accept it.”

The team boasts a well-rounded group led by Captain Amogelang Cynthia Molelekwa, a versatile utility player. She is supported by Assistant Captains Thabi Tagala Tema (outfielder) and Shannon Tepo Matsila (utility).

Balanced squad

In the pitching circle, Botswana will rely on Maggie Segwabe, Kgomotso Roselyn Thukwi, and Suzanne Matlaaone Mpane, all of whom bring a mix of power and tactical intelligence. Kemiso Scotch holds down the catching role, with Ruth Makwati providing additional depth.

The infield will feature the talents of Azra Shaikh, Itumeleng Letlape, Cutie Kgomotsego Lochia, Nayebo Madazwa, Potlako Peggy Mantswe, Michelle Merapelo Bogosi, and Osego Matong. On the defensive perimeter, Tema, Bolithe Kebofilhetse and Bogosi bring agility and field coverage.

The squad has dedicated support staff led by Head of Delegation Tirelo Mukokomani, Head Coach Meshack Bonang, Assistant Coach Gopolang Matsila, Safeguard Officer Kesego Senyerero, and Statistician Veronica Mhaladi – each playing a pivotal role in ensuring the team is tournament-ready.