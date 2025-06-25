Khune Calls Legends Match Privilege

The head of the Gambling Authority of Botswana, Peter Kesitilwe, summed it up when he described the tournament as a gathering of history-makers and “a platform where nostalgia, charity and community come together in a powerful way”

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a display of nostalgia, camaraderie and cross-border sportsmanship, South Africa’s football legends rolled back the years to clinch the Clash of Legends title, defeating Botswana’s legends 4-1 in the final at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown over the weekend.

The annual football showcase, now in its third year, saw former stars from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa put on their boots once again in front of a lively crowd.

The South Africans, captained by former Kaizer Chiefs and national team midfielder Simphiwe Tshabalala, were in imperious form throughout the tournament — thrashing Zimbabwe 5-1 in the semifinals before their commanding final performance.

Embracing the moment

Speaking after the final whistle, a visibly content Itumeleng Khune, who was one of the goalkeepers for South Africa in the day, relished the opportunity to return to the pitch in such a festive and meaningful setting.

“It was a huge privilege playing with the legends,” said Khune, who retired from professional football two seasons ago. “I had so much fun and really enjoyed myself.

“Back then, I couldn’t play these kinds of games. So to come here and enjoy with experienced players from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia — and of course us South Africa — is truly special.”

Beyond the field

Khune also used the moment to speak to aspiring footballers. “Wish the best to all the children who play or want to play football in the future,” he said. “I can advise them to go to school. They go hand in hand.”

While the action on the pitch delivered entertainment, the event’s deeper mission was underscored at the official reception dinner by the CEO of the Gambling Authority of Botswana, Peter Kesitilwe. His institution is a long-standing partner of the event.

Cause and community

“This event is more than a football match,” he said. “It is a gathering of history-makers – athletes who brought glory to their nations – and it is a platform where nostalgia, charity and community come together in a powerful way.”

Proceeds from the tournament, Kesitilwe explained, go towards supporting retired athletes facing hardship, many of whom once carried the hopes of their nations.

“The Gambling Authority is honoured to contribute to this cause, which resonates deeply with our corporate social responsibility values,” he said.

Responsible gambling

As Botswana expands its gambling landscape with regulated online and retail betting, the Authority used the tournament to promote its message.

“Events like Clash of Legends help us bring that message home – through activation stalls, outreach, and interactions that make responsible gambling real and relatable,” Kesitilwe said.

As the crowd dispersed after another successful edition of the tournament, the Clash of Legends once again proved to be more than a game — it was a tribute to the past and an investment in the future.

Post Views: 350