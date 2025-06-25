StanChart Boosts UB Marathon Sponsorship 

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana has pledged P1 million to support the 2025 University of Botswana Marathon whose proceeds will go to the scholarship endowment fund of the institution. The amount raises the stakes from the P800 000 that the bank disbursed when the partnership began in 2023

GAZETTE REPORTER

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana has committed P1 million towards the 2025 University of Botswana (UB) Marathon, reaffirming its ongoing partnership with the university.

The marathon is scheduled for 7 September 2025 at the main campus of UB in Gaborone.

At the sponsorship announcement recently, the CEO of Standard Chartered Botswana, Mpho Masupe, said the marathon continues to play a key role in supporting education and promoting wellness.

Sustainable development

He noted that proceeds from the event will go towards the UB Scholarship Endowment Fund for graduate students. “This marathon began as a means to support access to young people looking to grow further in their education and careers,” Masupe said.

The 2025 pledge builds on an earlier contribution of P800,000 that the bank made when the partnership began in 2023. Masupe said the increased commitment demonstrates the bank’s support for initiatives that promote sustainable development and community upliftment.

Standard Chartered will also fund the cash prizes for the winners of the marathon, including the 42.2km race and categories for runners living with disabilities.

Diversity and inclusion

The bank emphasised its focus on inclusion and community development through such partnerships. “Diversity and inclusion is not just a buzzword at Standard Chartered but a real lived experience,” Masupe said.

The marathon is positioned by both partners as more than just a sporting event. It aims to raise funds for scholarships, foster unity and promote healthy lifestyles.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Botswana, Professor David Norris, welcomed the renewed collaboration, calling it vital to the university’s goals.

“We are delighted to once again partner with Standard Chartered Bank Botswana whose support has been instrumental in broadening our vision of transforming lives through education and community development,” he said.

Wellness and social cohesion

Professor Norris added that the event provides a platform to support students and engage the public around key issues such as wellness and social cohesion.

The 2024 edition of the UB Marathon attracted over 2,000 participants, including international athletes. Organisers expect an increased turnout this year and have called on running enthusiasts, university alumni, and the general public to take part.

Registration details and further information will be provided by the university in the coming weeks.