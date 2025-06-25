Young Tennis Aces Eye Global Glory 

The ITF/CAT U-14 circuit, which brought together budding talents from across the continent, gave Botswana’s juniors a rare chance to compete in their own backyard

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The long-term vision of Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) is beginning to take shape as local players competed in the ITF/CAT U14 circuit that was held in Gaborone recently.

Noting this in an interview, the Public Relations Officer of BTA, Tshepang Tlhankane, said the tournament is not just a competition but a springboard for international success.

“The long-term goal is to have as many of our kids with top CAT rankings as well as top world rankings for those who now play ITF U-18s,” he said. “Having as many kids in the top 20 of the CAT rankings and at least Top 150 to Top 100 of the ITF would be a great achievement.”

Experience over pressure

Hosting international junior tournaments, Tlhankane explained, remains a crucial strategy in ensuring that young players gain exposure. The ITF/CAT U14 circuit, which brought together budding talents from across the continent, gave Botswana’s juniors a rare chance to compete in their own backyard.

“Hosting means we can get our players into the main draw and it gives a lot of them that international competition experience, which might be hard for some of them if we don’t host,” he said. “We are not about putting pressure on kids to win but to gain exposure and experience.”

Still, many of Botswana’s young stars advanced deep into the tournament. “Most of our players made the quarterfinals and the finals, which means their points have improved as much as of those who made the semis and the finals,” said Tlhankane.

ITF Futures

Despite the progress, financial limitations remain a consistent obstacle. “The main challenge is always with sponsorships,” Tlhankane acknowledged. “We try our level best to approach potential sponsors and are thankful for those that hear our cry and assist where possible, but we could do a lot with more sponsors on board.”

He revealed that the association is now eyeing senior-level events. “Yes, there are plans,” he said. “We are looking at hosting senior tournaments like ITF Futures, should we be fortunate enough to have a sponsor.”

The event also saw standout performances, including South Africa’s Wendy Modiba dominating Botswana’s Malak Macheng 6-1, 6-0 in the girls’ final, cementing her status as one to watch.