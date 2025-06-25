Basketball U-16 Teams Finalise Prep

National basketball sides are in their final training camp ahead of AUSC Region 5 Youth Games in Namibia next month

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Under 16 national basketball teams – both men’s and women’s – have entered their final phase of preparations for the 2025 AUSC Region 5 Youth Games, set to be held in Windhoek, Namibia from 4 to 15 July.

According to a statement from the Botswana Basketball Association (BBA), the teams began their last residential camp on Monday 23 June, at the University of Botswana.

The camp follows months of training that included out-of-camp sessions from February and an initial residential camp in April.

Youth and experience for women

The women’s team comprises players drawn from several local clubs and academies. Notable selections include Evelyn Opperman and Lone Moloi of Elite Academy, Michelle Thipe of Dolphins, and Tania Moloi of Lady Lions. The squad also expects to benefit from the return of Agape Gabobofane, who is currently based in Virginia, United States.

The team is coached by Misani Mongwa, with Kago Gagobepe serving as assistant coach. Both are said to bring experience and tactical knowledge to the technical bench.

Domestic club talent for men

The men’s team features players selected from clubs such as UB Reapers and Platinum Warriors. Among them are Legofi Marapo, Tumo Tobedza, and Renee Aneeleng (UB Reapers), as well as Kevin Zikhali, Poeey Ngada, and Victor Mbaiwa (Platinum Warriors).

The side is coached by Solomon Basele and Baledzi Shagwa. The coaching staff has overseen the team’s tactical and physical development leading up to the tournament.

Developmen platform

The AUSC Region 5 Youth Games – previously known as the Supreme Council for Sports in Africa (SCSA) Zone V Games – serve as a multi-sport competition for youth athletes across Southern Africa.

The event has historically been a stepping stone for regional talent. Notable alumni include Botswana’s Olympic silver medallist Nigel Amos and swimmer Naomi Ruele, along with South Africa’s world 400m record-holder Wayde van Niekerk.