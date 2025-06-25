Jazzelle Voices Disney’s Elephant in Setswana

At this year’s Wildscreen Festival in Maun, the African premiere of DisneyNature’s Elephant echoed louder than expected, not only for its breathtaking visuals but for its powerful new voice. Renowned creative Jazzelle Kebakile delivered a stirring narration of the film entirely in Setswana, setting a new standard for authentic African storytelling on the global stage

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

First released in 2020 with narration by Meghan Markle, Elephant has now been reimagined through the soul-stirring tones of Jazzelle Kebakile, a familiar voice to Botswana’s airwaves and events. But this time, her voice isn’t just a tool – it’s a statement. One that says Botswana’s stories deserve to be told in their own language by their own people.

“It feels good to be able to say I have worked with some of the best in their line of work internationally,” Jazzelle told Time Out. “This is a tremendous milestone for Setswana-speaking creatives and audiences.”

Language and legacy

Set in the heart of the Okavango Delta, Elephant chronicles a majestic journey — a family of elephants navigating seasons, terrain, and trials through the stunning wilds of Botswana. Shot over three years, the film is not only a love letter to Botswana’s natural beauty but also a vital documentation of its ecological treasures.

Now narrated in Setswana, the film gains a richer layer of meaning. Jazzelle’s delivery transforms a wildlife documentary into mainane — an ancestral fireside tale — blending science, soul and storytelling in ways that connect emotionally with local viewers.

Cultural diplomacy meets creative economy

Held in Maun from 11 to 13 June 2025, the Wildscreen Festival spotlighted African filmmakers and hosted the African premiere of the Setswana version of Elephant. Backed by BBC Studios Natural History Unit and Botswana Ignite, the festival aimed to elevate African voices in global wildlife storytelling.

The Minister of the Environment & Tourism, Wynter Mmolotsi, reflected on the significance at the festival thus: “The Government of Botswana is steadfast in its support of the film and television industry as a pillar of economic diversification and cultural diplomacy.”

And that support is paying off through local storytelling, translated scripts, and voices like Jazzelle’s. Botswana is no longer a backdrop for global stories but is becoming the narrator.

A masterpiece with a local soul

The production of Elephant involved award-winning producers Vanessa Berlowitz and Roy Conli and was translated by Isaiah “Izzy” Mwesi of Elephants Without Borders, with Jazzelle co-translating and narrating.

The final product is both cinematic and intimate — infused with wonder, dignity and the grounded rhythm of Setswana.

For Jazzelle, whose voice has long accompanied Batswana on radio and at high-profile events, this moment is a new peak. Her Setswana narration marks a moment where representation meets excellence and where localisation doesn’t mean compromise but cultural elevation.

Coming soon

“It is all very exciting to be part of the transformation of the wildlife and nature filmmaking space in Africa and to open powerful doors,” she said.

With broadcast dates to be announced soon, Btv audiences can look forward to experiencing Elephant in Setswana on their television screens, marking a powerful first for Botswana’s place in global natural history storytelling.