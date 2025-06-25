Culinary Glow Up at Cresta

Cresta Lodge Gaborone turned up the heat – literally and figuratively – during a cosy media event that unveiled its bold new menu. With firelight, smooth jazz and a symphony of global flavours, the revamped culinary offering promises to elevate Gaborone’s fine dining landscape

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Under the gentle crackle of a fireplace and mellow tunes weaving through the evening air, guests at the exclusive media launch were recently given a first taste of Cresta Lodge Gaborone’s brand-new menu.

The experience was more than just a tasting but a carefully curated journey across textures and culinary moods, showcasing the hotel’s commitment to innovation, quality and an evolving palate.

The Head of Marketing and Communications at Cresta Marakanelo Limited, Lorato Tebogo, summed up the vision perfectly in an interview thus: “We have launched a globally competitive menu and guests can now come to Cresta for a cosmopolitan, world-class menu.”

Starters that sparked conversation

“It’s been a few years since we revived our menu and we realise that the food demands and pallates of our guests has changed, so we were not only introducing a new menu but wines to pair with the food.”

The night began with two knockout starters. A seafood, chicken and grapefruit salad brought a refreshing zing, its tangy citrus notes perfectly balanced by the umami of seafood and tender chicken slices.

But it was the peri peri amarula chicken livers that had guests reaching for seconds. Creamy, spicy and indulgently local, this dish was a fan favourite — a true representation of the Chef’s vision to merge global techniques with patron’s taste.

Savoury staples

From the snack menu, the beef quesadilla packed punchy flavours in each bite — gooey cheese, succulent meat, and a crispy tortilla exterior made it a satisfying snack with just the right amount of decadence.

For mains, the Pasta al Ragu boasted a hearty, slow-cooked richness while the Seafood Pasta was a coastal dream for inland diners.

The Healthy Corner didn’t feel like an afterthought. The gluten-free veggie lasagna delivered robust flavour without compromising on dietary consideration, proving that wellness can still be indulgent.

From the grill

The Café de Paris Fillet Steak, while others preferred a medium option, was cooked to perfection and served with lush herbs.

No great menu is complete without a stellar dessert, and the Tiramisu Cake was made for an elegant finish.

Cocktail hour was anything but dull, with vibrant welcome drinks like the Tequila Sunrise, Chatters Island, and a tongue-in-cheek favourite, Nasty Bartender, setting a playful tone.

A chef’s culinary compass

Each course was paired with a curated wine selection ranging from the Kumusha Chenin Blanc to the bold notes of Seriously Old Dirt by Vilafonte, as well as the Arrogant Frog Chardonnay.

Executive Chef Malebogo “Chef Lebo” Dintwe has crafted a menu that reflects both the bounty of Botswana’s produce and the demand for sophistication in modern dining.

Final bite

“I’ve made sure the menu caters for different moods and palates,” she said told Time Out. And it does. Whether guests are after comfort, elegance or healthy bites, the new menu has something for everyone.

Cresta Lodge’s new menu isn’t just a refresh — it’s a reinvention. From inspired starters to gourmet grills and soulful desserts, this is a dining experience that balances the global with the local, all wrapped in warm hospitality.

“Whether you’re hosting a business retreat or just chasing a great meal, this menu says, welcome to your new favourite table,” said Tebogo.