J&J Vaccines to arrive from AVATT Facility

J&J vaccine proves effective against Delta variant in SA clinical trials

Botswana to receive 108 000 doses initially

BONGANI MALUNGA

The imminent arrival of Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccines in Botswana will bring added optimism following reports that the vaccine is “effective in preventing severe illness and death from the Delta variant”. A statement from the Ministry of Health and Wellness says the first consignment of the J&J vaccine will arrive tomorrow (Thursday).

According to a report published by The New York Times, a clinical trial conducted in South Africa has efficacy of up to 95 percent against death from the Delta variant. Titled “Sisonke,” the clinical trial carried out by a research team headed by Dr. Linda-Gail Bekker involved 480,000 health workers in South Africa in which they were all given a single dose of the vaccine. The researchers also stated that the vaccine has a durability period of eight months.

The trial also suggests that the J&J vaccine has efficacy of up to 71 percent against hospitalisation. This could be a major boost as infections in Botswana continue to rise. According to information released by the COVID-19 Task Force through the COVID-19 Case Report, new positive cases stood at 4309 for the period 2-6 August. The rising cases make Botswana one of the world’s hardest hit countries in recent months

Botswana will initially receive 108 000 doses of the J&J vaccines purchased through the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) facility. “Botswana expects to receive a total of 1 152 654 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine through this facility. Communication on the details of the rollout of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be made next week,” the statement from the Ministry of Health and Wellness reads in part.