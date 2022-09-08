Kapinga’s Surprise Backtrack

Apparently constituents mounted pressure on him to apologise to the BCP

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Expelled Botswana Congress Party (BCP), Okavango Member of Parliament (MP) Kenny Kapinga has allegedly bowed to pressure from his constituents to seek re-admission to the party, The Botswana Gazette has established.

Kapinga was recently expelled by the BCP congress together with Selibe-Phikwe West MP Dithapelo Keorapetse, MP for Palapye Onneetse Ramogapi and Nkange MP Dr Never Tshabang. The MPs were expelled for defying a party directive. While other expelled MPs recently revealed to this publication that they are in no hurry to apply for re-admission, this week the BCP announced that Kapinga has applied for re-admission into the party and his application is being considered.

Confirming Kapinga’s re-admission to the party, party spokesperson Dr Mpho Pheko stated that the Central Committee met of 5th September 2022 to consider his application. “Kapinga’s application is welcomed without reservations. The party leadership should engage the North West Regional Committee and the Okavango constituency to iron out any routine process issues to ensure administratively compliant decision-making,” Pheko said.

After the BCP leadership addressed the constituency following the expulsion of the five MPs, Kapinga’s constituents have been mounting pressure on him to do the needful which was to apologise to the party and seek re-admission. These developments were recently confirmed by Kapinga and the North West Regional Secretary Gaopalelwe Ronald in an interview with this publication.

“I cannot confirm whether his re-admission application was accompanied by the apology letter as requested because we told him to write straight to the Central Committee,” Ronald said in an interview with The Botswana Gazette following BCP’s announcement that Kapinga has applied for re-admission.