LSB weighs Options in ongoing Judicial Crisis

Chief Justice moves to clear his name through telephonic records

TEFO PHEAGE

While the Law Society of Botswana (LSB) is in the process of urgently getting legal advice on what steps to take to establish the truth in a case in which the Chief Justice (CJ) Terrence Rannowane and Justice Gaolapelwe Ketlogetswe are at loggerheads, the CJ has already moved to absolve himself through a court application seeking telephonic records between himself and Justice Ketlogetswe.

Justice Ketlogetswe has reported the Chief Justice to President Mokgweetsi Masisi alleging that his superior attempted to influence him in the recent case involving Dr Thapelo Matsheka, an allegation the CJ denies.

It is not yet known how LSB views the CJ’s application but it has indicated that it wants the matter properly investigated and appropriate action taken against whomsoever is found to be wrong – the Chief Justice if the allegations against him are proven to be true or Justice Ketlogetswe for making false allegations against the Chief Justice if his allegations against the Chief Justice are proven to be false.

In the public domain

It is understood that the President has not indicated any move but the matter is gathering more interest in the public domain by the day.

Asked about the CJ’s application for telephonic records, the Chairperson of LSB, Tshekiso Tshekiso, responded: “If it is the audio recordings, in the absence of manipulation, that should conclusively show where the truth lies.”

According to LSB, the saga has caused great anxiety to the Council of the Law of Society Botswana. Its position is that should the allegations be proven true, they would represent the worst form of misconduct that any judicial officer can engage in.