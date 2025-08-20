Keep Me Out Of Politics – Kgosi Mosadi 

Although ambivalent about whether or not the BDP has officially apologised to her for removing her from the African Parliament in punishment for her fierce resistance to government-driven gentrification on land owned by BaLete, Kgosi Mosadi Seboko II has clearly stated her aversion for being drawn into politics

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Kgosi Mosadi Seboko II of BaLete has asked to be kept out of politics following claims that the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has apologised to her for the mistreatment that she suffered at the hands of the previous government.

However, Kgosi Mosadi was rather ambivalent about whether or not the BDP has apologised to her. After initially pleading ignorance of the matter, she stated: “I do not want to be involved in political matters. I am not a politician.”

Apology for what?

This came after the Secretary General of the BDP, Kentse Rammidi, recently told journalists that the former ruling party had already apologised to Kgosi Mosadi and intended to also apologise to former president Ian Khama.

Pressed further, Kgosi Mosadi asked why the BDP would even consider apologising to her. “What is it that the party wants to apologise to me for when I have nothing to do with politics?” she retorted.

Addressing a press conference in Gaborone last week, Rammidi stated that the party had already apologised to Kgosi Mosadi for any mistreatment that she may have endured under the previous government.

African Parliament

The BDP believes she was wronged in 2022 when she was removed as Botswana’s representative at the Pan-African Parliament allegedly because of her firm resistance to a government-driven gentrification over Forest Hill 9-KO, a farm owned by BaLete that lies adjacent to Gaborone.

Their eventual victory of in the matter was followed by her removal from the continental body in a move widely seen as political retaliation for challenging the government in court.

Meanwhile, BDP leaders are set to travel to Serowe this weekend to tender an apology to former president Ian Khama in what observers say is political expediency.

Post Views: 160