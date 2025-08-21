Two BTTA Officials Join ITTF Mentorship Programme 

Ritah Nthaga and Tshepiso Rebatenne will participate in the ITTF’s year-long development programme for referees and coaches

GAZETTE REPORTER

Two Batswana tennis officials have been selected to participate in the 2025 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Mentorship Project, the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) has announced.

Umpire Ritah Nthaga and junior national team coach Tshepiso Rebatenne have been accepted into the programme, which is aimed at building capacity among promising individuals in the areas of officiating and coaching.

Advanced officiating training

Nthaga – who recently passed the ITTF Advanced Rules Examination – will participate in the refereeing stream of the mentorship. Her selection comes as she works towards achieving Blue Badge status, the highest level for international table tennis umpires.

Recognition

The programme will pair Nthaga with experienced international referees for hands-on training and guidance, including assignments at key global events.

Rebatenne – who has overseen the development of Botswana’s junior national table tennis team – will enter the coaching mentorship stream. Her experience includes preparing young athletes for participation in regional and continental tournaments.

The president of BTTA, Kudzanani Motswagole, has welcomed the inclusion of both officials in the programme, calling it recognition of their continued efforts in table tennis development.

Year-long initiative

“This is a huge honour for Botswana and for BTTA,” he said in a recent statement. “It’s a testament to the dedication and hard work our officials and coaches put into the sport.”

The ITTF Mentorship Project runs for 12 months and is designed to connect emerging professionals in various table tennis disciplines with established experts. The programme includes structured training, practical experience at major tournaments, and one-on-one mentorship.

According to the ITTF, the goal is to strengthen technical capacity in member associations by equipping selected participants with skills aligned with international standards.

Knowledge-sharing

BTTA has indicated that participation in the programme is expected to benefit the broader local table tennis community through knowledge-sharing and improved standards.

“This kind of exposure will help bring international best practices back home,” Motswagole said.