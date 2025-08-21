Orebonye Embraces Libya Challenge, Eyes Stronger Season 

Libya’s top league is structured in an unusual format that entails a final six-team round being played at a neutral venue in Milan, Italy and the Motswana international is happy to be a part of something that is evolving

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Tumisang “Teenage” Orebonye is beginning to settle into life at Al Ittihad Tripoli, the Libyan club that he joined from Morocco’s ASFAR earlier this year.

Speaking in a telephone interview with this publication, the 29-year-old striker reflected on the complexities and quiet growth of Libyan football.

“The league this side is growing slowly but surely,” Orebonye said. “We cannot compare it to Morocco or Algeria where I played before, but it’s getting competitive by the day.”

Next season’s CAF Confederation Cup

Libya’s top league is structured in an unusual but increasingly effective format. Thirty-five teams are divided into four regional groups, each playing home and away matches.

The top three teams from two groups then compete in a mini-league, and the same goes for the remaining two groups. From there, the best three from each advance to a final six-team round played at a neutral venue in Milan, Italy.

Al Ittihad finished fourth in this season’s final round in Milan, securing a place in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

3 goals and 2 assists

“It was not easy, but finishing fourth in Milan meant a lot for us,” Orebonye said. “That’s how we qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup. It’s a big achievement for this growing league.”

Though his personal numbers – three goals and two assists – were modest, the Botswana international believes his first season laid a solid foundation.

“I want to improve those numbers in the coming season. which starts in November,” he said. “The aim is to help my team improve overall. Being part of this league’s growth is something I’m proud of.”

Committed to club and country

Orebonye is currently in Botswana and will join the Zebras’ national team camp at the end of the month. With continental duties looming and a new season ahead, he remains committed to both club and country.

“It’s great to be contributing at both levels. The future looks bright.”