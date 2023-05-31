Khama Considers Relocating to eSwatini?

Losses extradition case in SA

SA govt still divided on Khama

GAZETTE REPORTER

Former president Ian Khama is reportedly considering relocating to eSwatini following his recent loss in an extradition case in a South African court.

Khama’s application to the South Gauteng High Court, where he sought to argue that his potential arrest and extradition to Botswana would be unconstitutional, was dismissed.

He currently has an arrest warrant issued against him in Botswana on multiple charges related to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Khama has been living in self-imposed exile in South Africa since 2021.

In his court papers, he expressed concern that the Botswana Government being his extradited would put his life at risk. However, the court deemed Khama’s application irrelevant and stated that the issue did not fall under its jurisdiction.

As a result, it dismissed his application without any order as to costs. The court viewed Khama’s attempt to block his potential extradition premature.

Sources close to Khama say the outcome of the case has unsettled him, leading to considerations of a move to eSwatini, a country he has frequently visited.

Reports from South Africa also suggest that Khama has relocated from the luxurious Saxon Hotel in Hyde Park in Johannesburg.

King Mswati

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced pressure from the ANC concerning the Khama situation,” said a source. “He has made efforts to assist Khama but lacks full support from his party.

“eSwatini’s monarch, King Mswati, has consistently stood by Khama throughout and it is believed that he would not oppose his relocation to Eswatini.”

Khama’s secretary, Mabedi Letsholo, had not responded to inquiries from this publication at the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is reportedly preparing to file for extradition of the former president.