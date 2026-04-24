Khama Hails Progress in P100bn Scandal

Former President Ian Khama has expressed satisfaction over renewed progress in the long-running P100 billion perjury case, after the DPP confirmed that a decision on prosecution will be made in the coming weeks

GAZETTE REPORTER

Former President Ian Khama has welcomed fresh developments in the long-running P100 billion saga, following confirmation that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will decide within weeks whether to proceed with prosecution in a perjury complaint he lodged.

Khama told The Botswana Gazette that he was elated by the latest progress, describing it as a long-awaited step toward accountability.

“I am pleased that there is finally movement on this matter. We have been waiting for a decision for a long time,” he said.

Khama expressed frustration over delays, suggesting the matter could have been concluded a long-time ago were it not for “obstruction of justice by those involved and implicated.”

PERJURY COMPLAINT AGAINST INVESTIGATOR

The case stems from a perjury complaint Khama filed in March 2021 against former Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) investigator Jako Hubona.

Khama accused Hubona of providing false evidence under oath in the controversial P100 billion case, which had implicated several high-profile figures including former intelligence chief Isaac Kgosi, intelligence officer Wilhelmina Maswabi, and South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe.

DISCREDITED SCANDAL

The P100 billion, once touted as one of Botswana’s biggest financial scandals, was later discredited by the courts, which found that key evidence underpinning the allegations had been fabricated. The claims had suggested that vast sums were siphoned from the Bank of Botswana into offshore accounts linked to the accused—assertions that ultimately collapsed under judicial scrutiny.

Khama has maintained that the damage caused by the allegations was far-reaching.

“What was done under that false P100 billion case was malicious and damaging and cannot be left unpunished. It destroyed reputations, strained relations between nations, and undermined public confidence in key state institutions,” he said.

AWAITING DPP’S CALL

The matter is now before the DPP, who is expected to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to prosecute.

Interestingly, the current DPP, Kgosietsile Ngakaagae, previously represented Hubona as his lawyer. He has since indicated that any potential conflict of interest will be managed appropriately, including referring the matter to the Attorney General or other relevant authorities if necessary.

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