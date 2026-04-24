Teachers Demand Exam Payments

Teachers Revolt Over BEC Marking Payment Delays

A storm is brewing in Botswana’s education sector as primary, junior and secondary school teachers who invigilated and marked the 2025 national examinations prepare to petition the Botswana Examinations Council over delayed payments and poor working conditions. The disgruntled educators say they fulfilled their examination duties months ago, yet many are still waiting to be paid, igniting frustration and anger across schools nationwide.

Teachers who worked during the 2025 examination cycle reportedly carried out invigilation and marking duties between October and December last year. However, despite the passage of several months, outstanding payments remain unpaid for many of those involved.

The delays have dealt a heavy blow to many educators who had counted on the extra income to ease financial pressure amid the rising cost of living. For some teachers, examination work provides a crucial supplementary source of income at a time when household expenses continue to climb.

Teachers say the prolonged silence and non-payment demonstrate a lack of appreciation for the vital role they played in safeguarding the credibility and smooth running of Botswana’s national examinations.

More than 700 invigilators and examiners have been affected by the delay, the disgruntled teachers are now expected to submit a formal petition today (Wednesday), demanding immediate payment of all outstanding dues as well as improved working conditions for future examination assignments.

The looming petition heaps pressure on the Botswana Examinations Council, which may now be forced to publicly address growing discontent from teachers who form the backbone of the country’s examination system.