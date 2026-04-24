Grant Rollout Delayed to June

By Bongani Malunga

Govt Moves Child Support Grant Rollout

The government has postponed the rollout of the Child Support Grant from April 2026 to June 2026, citing ongoing administrative processes and system readiness activities. In an update issued by the Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, authorities said the delay is necessary to ensure the programme is implemented efficiently, transparently and without disruptions.

The grant, which is expected to support families with young children, had initially been scheduled to commence in April next year. However, officials say more time is needed to finalise systems required for a seamless launch. Despite the postponement, the government assured the public that beneficiaries will not lose out financially, as payments will be backdated to cover April and May 2026.

Members of the public have meanwhile been encouraged to continue registering children aged 12 months and below to ensure timely inclusion in the programme once it begins. The Child Support relief is for households facing increasing financial pressure, while also strengthening social protection efforts for vulnerable families across Botswana.