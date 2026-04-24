Keabetswe: A Cut Above the Rest

A 25-year-old culinary student slices her way onto Africa’s biggest stage proving that patience, precision, and pure discipline can turn quiet talent into continental triumph

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Some chefs chase fire. Keabetswe Eldah Dithwane chases the blade.

At just 25, the Malwelwe born culinary student didn’t just represent Botswana at the Ladha Za Africa competition in Kenya, she carved her name into it. Walking away with the Best Knife Skills award, she delivered a masterclass in a craft where millimetres matter and hesitation costs everything.

Her journey isn’t loud or flashy. It’s sharp. Intentional. Built on repetition and resilience.

THE ART OF THE BLADE

Knife skills are the unsung language of the kitchen—silent, exacting, unforgiving. For Keabetswe, they became her signature.

“She is attentive, consistent, and genuinely passionate about her craft,” said Boswa Culinary Institute Principal, Kewame Zwelibanzi in an interview. “What stands out most is her attention to detail, she takes the time to refine even the smallest elements of her work.”

That obsession with detail didn’t happen overnight. At Boswa, knife skills aren’t taught, they’re lived. Students slice, dice, and repeat until precision becomes instinct. It’s less about speed, more about control.

FROM SECOND PLACE TO CENTER STAGE

Keabetswe wasn’t the first pick. She was second.

But when opportunity knocked, she didn’t hesitate, she was ready.

After competing internally at Boswa and earning her place in an elite training group, she honed her skills both in the classroom and at Xigera Safari Lodge in the Okavango Delta. When her moment came to represent Botswana in Kenya, she stepped in with quiet confidence and left with continental recognition.

BUILDING CHEFS, NOT MOMENTS

Boswa’s philosophy is simple: build from the ground up. Technical foundations. Relentless consistency. Real world exposure.

The result? Chefs who don’t just compete, they belong.

“This achievement reflects the hard work of the student as well as the strength of the training behind her,” Zwelibanzi noted, positioning Boswa as a rising force in Africa’s culinary scene.

THE LONG GAME

Keabetswe’s story isn’t about instant glory. It’s about staying ready.

“Growth takes time… what matters is dedication, attention to detail, and the willingness to keep learning every step of the way.”

That mindset is what carried her from a small village in Kweneng to an international stage and soon, to an industry attachment in the United States.