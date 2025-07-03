The former President has doubled down on his blistering public attack of his successor Mokgweetsi Masisi during the state-organised Sir Seretse Khama Day.

TEFO PHEAGE

Khama used the recently celebrated Seretse Khama Day platform, extended to him to honour Botswana’s founding president as an opportunity to escalate his long-running political feud with Masisi, launching a scathing criticism and reviving grievances in the full glare of the public at the National Assembly Grounds in Gaborone on Tuesday.

Betrayed by our own

In his speech, Khama – who has lived in self-imposed exile in South Africa since his fallout with Masisi in 2018 – accused the Masisi-led government of orchestrating a campaign of vindictiveness against him, his family, and his associates.

“My father would have been shocked and disgusted at the abandonment of the rule of law and human rights that we and many other Batswana were subjected to,” Khama said in his speech.

“Fast forward to 2018 – character betrayal and vindictiveness, this time not by the British but by our very own, raised its ugly head,” Khama added. “My family, my friends, the tribe and anyone associated with me were targeted in an unprecedented and criminal manner.”

He likened the experience to his father Sir Seretse Khama’s exile at the hands of the British colonial government, saying the irony was not lost on him that decades later, his family would once again face forced exile, this time at the hands of a democratically elected government.

Khama unapologetic

Speaking to this publication on Wednesday, Khama said he had no regrets about his conduct at the event, claiming instead that he has received numerous messages of appreciation about how he handled the situation.

He also revealed that he has not heard from President Boko, who was conspicuously absent from the event. Although the OP had stated that Boko had taken ill, speculation is that the President may have ducked out in anticipation of what unfolded.

Unacceptable

“If you want to honour the first President, you honour his legacy – one rooted in upholding democracy and associated values,” Khama responded when subsequently asked if he thought the platform was appropriate for what he said.

“If there are those who have violated those principles, you can’t simply sweep that under the carpet and ignore the failings that have occurred. There are other state occasions where assessments are made and shortcomings are exposed. To think you can honour Sir Seretse by persecuting his family is unacceptable. What happened in our country in recent years needs every opportunity to be criticise, if we don’t want a repeat,” he continued.

“It’s not just about me”

“And it’s not just about me and the family but every Motswana who was abused. My differences with Masisi should not be mine alone. And judging from the many favourable and supportive messages I received, I believe there were many who appreciated what I said and where I said it.”

Asked on whether President Boko contacted him after the event to say anything, Khama answered: “No, President Boko did not contact me.”

In a move loaded with political symbolism, Khama thanked opposition leader Duma Boko for attending his sister’s funeral. “Even more ironic is that the leaders from the opposition BNF, once critical of my father, were the ones present while no one from my father’s party was.”

Khama’s remarks have ignited concerns from some quarters that his outburst overshadowed the spirit of unity and reflection that typically characterises the occasion.

Masisi Absolves OP Over Khama’s Attack

Former president Mokgweetsi Masisi has cleared the Office of the President of any wrongdoing following the scathing public attack.

Masisi – who was present at the event told this publication that the government had no hand in what unfolded and cannot be blamed.

“I honestly don’t think the organisers knew or were part of what speakers outside the government said yesterday. Other than that, it was what was public and I have no comment on it at all,” Masisi said in a brief interview with this publication.

His remarks come amid some public concerns and suggestions that it may be apt for the government to extend an apology to Masisi for the unprecedented imbroglio by Khama in which Masisi had no opportunity to respond or present his side of the story.

Minister for State President, Moeti Mohwasa did not respond to Gazette’s questions about the incident.