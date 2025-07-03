CIPA Commences 89 Creative Industry Projects

A new chapter for Botswana’s creative industries began recently when the Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA) unleashed over P66 million in funding for 89 transformative projects ranging from film and television to music, animation and theatre through its Levy on Technical Devices Fund. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

In a move to bolster Botswana’s copyright industries, the Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA) has officially commenced 89 projects funded through the Levy on Technical Devices Fund (LTDF).

This announcement follows an open call for project proposals in December 2023 that resulted in over 1,180 submissions from across the country.

After a rigorous assessment process involving independent evaluators, 80 projects made the cut by scoring a minimum of 75%, with an additional nine granted funding after successful appeals.

Diversity within the sector

Established under the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act, LTDF is designed to support development of Botswana’s creative economy. While funding eligibility is confined to copyright-based industries, the spread of funded projects reflects the diversity within the sector.

Of the 89 approved initiatives, 45 belong to film and television, 16 to software and IT, and 8 to music. Other sectors include publishing (9), animation (4), the visual arts (3), broadcasting (3), and theatre (1).

Despite the dominance of certain sectors like film and tech, the Acting Registrar General of CIPA, Timothy Moalusi has told Time Out that selection was strictly merit-based, with no bias for any field. Each proposal was assessed on technical soundness, compliance, innovation and impact potential.

Transparent process

The total funding commitment currently stands at P66,632,883.44, with an initial disbursement of P30,265,103.69 already made. CIPA has committed to ensuring that the funding process is transparent, with each project tied to a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).

Disbursements are staggered, contingent on the successful implementation and reporting of each phase.

Beneficiaries must submit monthly and end-of-phase reports, undergo on-site inspections, and justify expenditures through financial statements and bank documentation. Independent and internal audits will be conducted, further strengthening public trust in how the funds are managed.

D’kar and Seronga in the mix

One of LTDF’s key pillars is inclusivity. The 89 projects span urban and rural areas, with implementation set for Gaborone (52), Maun (3), Francistown (3), and even remote places like D’kar and Seronga in the mix. Seven of the projects have a nationwide scope, ensuring a wide-reaching impact.

A significant portion of the funded initiatives are also geared at job creation and skills development. Each project is expected to offer direct employment for between 12 and18 months, with long-term sustainability built into the project design.

Youth, women and persons living with disabilities are represented among the beneficiaries, underscoring CIPA’s commitment to inclusive growth.

Publicity for standout initiatives

The projects began rolling out two weeks ago. According to Moalusi, CIPA will soon begin profiling standout initiatives as success stories to showcase the vision behind LTDF.

With this strategic investment, Botswana is not just funding creativity but is also building infrastructure for a thriving and globally competitive creative industry.