FIVB Course Elevates Local Volleyball Scene

A new age of volleyball coaching has begun in Botswana after completion of Level 2 Indoor Coaching Course by a passionate cohort of volleyball coaches

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Armed with refined technical tools, tactical systems and mental performance strategies, local trainers have returned to their clubs and schools, thanks to the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Level 2 Indoor Coaching Course that was held in Gaborone recently.

Led by seasoned FIVB Instructor Shadrack Modiakgotla, the course brought together a cohort of passionate local coaches eager to elevate their understanding of the sport beyond traditional frameworks.

More than drills and tactics

“The course emphasised more than just drills and tactics,” Modiakgotla said in a telephone interview. “We focused on training analysis, psychological preparation, biomechanics, and advanced periodisation.

“Coaches were challenged to stop coaching as they were coached and start developing complete human beings – not just athletes.”

From the outset, the course prioritised a holistic approach to coaching. Participants were encouraged to integrate emotional intelligence and mental resilience into their training models while building long-term, data-informed performance plans.

Periodisation

There was also a strong push to refine athletes’ techniques through a better understanding of biomechanics. “We taught the importance of measuring everything,” Modiakgotla noted.

“If you can’t measure it, you can’t improve it. Coaches learned to set baselines and align their plans with evidence-based periodisation.”

The response from local coaches was enthusiastic and spirited. A collaborative atmosphere emerged, with scenario-based discussions, peer feedback, and a hunger for growth dominating the sessions.

In response to the spatial constraints due to only two courts being available, trainers adapted with low-tech tools and group analysis activities. “There was this incredible eagerness to learn,” Modiakgotla said.

360-degree model

“Coaches were ready to embrace the 360-degree model. They understood that their athletes need to be mentally strong and tactically sharp to succeed at every level – from the grassroots to elite.”

More importantly, many of the participating coaches have already begun implementing what they learned, introducing new drills and mental conditioning routines at their home clubs and schools.

As Botswana looks to building a pipeline of technically sound, emotionally balanced and tactically smart players, the course’s legacy could be far-reaching.