BTA Hails Botswana Open All Round

Having attracted a positive assessment in all of its aspects including sponsorship, the Botswana Open has laid the groundwork for players due for the AUSC Region 5 Games beginning this week in Namibia and for BTA to host the prestigious Davis Cup Africa Group 5 in Gabs later this year

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The 2025 edition of the Botswana Open Tennis Championships ended over the weekend with a record turnout and a strong international presence, setting an auspicious tone for the country’s hosting of the prestigious Davis Cup Africa Group 5 later this year.

Nearly 100 players participated in the tournament held in Gaborone, making it one of the most attended tennis events in Botswana in recent memory.

The president of Botswana Tennis Association (BTA), Oaitse Thipe, hailed the event as a success, pointing to the high participation numbers and support from key sponsors.

Close to 100 players

“We had a good turnout in terms of player participation – close to 100 players took part,” he said in a sideline interview. “Even the sponsors came on board — Botswana Oil, Standard Chartered, and KBL, just to mention a few — and this made the tournament, all in all, a success.”

The tournament attracted players from across the African continent and 10 players based in the United States whose participation raised the competitive standard and offered valuable exposure for local talent.

“The level of competition was really good,” Thipe noted. “This was the highest number of players we’ve had in a long time.”

Future fixtures

For many of Botswana’s athletes, the Botswana Open served as key preparation for upcoming events.

A number of local players will represent the country at the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Games in Namibia while others are set to compete in professional tournaments in Durban, South Africa.

“So this tournament came at the right time,” said Thipe. “It was good preparation for them.”

Davis Cup in Gabs

The event also served as a prelude to Botswana’s hosting of the Davis Cup Africa Group 5 later this year. For BTA, the success of the Botswana Open is a positive indicator of readiness.

“We are preparing to host the Davis Cup, so it was good that this happened,” Thipe said. “It shows that we are moving in the right direction.”

Post Views: 96