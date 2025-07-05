Bona Life Reaffirms Support for Sports

CEO of Bona Life, Phatsimo Keakabetse: “Stepping into the arena with purpose and commitment already makes you a winner”

GAZETTE REPORTER

Leading local insurance firm Bona Life has deepened its commitment to community and wellness through sports by becoming the headline sponsor of the third edition of the Clash of Legends football tournament that recently took place at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

The one-day tournament brought together retired football stars from Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and, for the first time, Namibia.

It marked a significant expansion of the event which began as a regional initiative to celebrate Southern African football icons and foster cross-border camaraderie through sports.

Beyond the field of play

In a thrilling finale, South Africa successfully defended their title, edging out host nation Botswana. Zimbabwe claimed third place while tournament debutants Namibia finished fourth.

But for Bona Life, the tournament’s significance extended beyond competition in the field of play. “This event is not just about wins and trophies,” said the company’s CEO, Phatsimo Keakabetse, in a telephone interview.

“It’s about recognising the courage, discipline and determination of every athlete. Whether you take home a medal or you don’t, stepping into the arena with purpose and commitment already makes you a winner.”

Nostalgic fans

The tournament offered fans a nostalgic look at yesteryear’s football talent, drawing crowds of all ages to see the legends dust off their boots.

More importantly, it provided a platform to promote the values of sportsmanship, resilience and healthy living – ideals that Bona Life has continued to champion.

The sponsorship builds on Bona Life’s growing track record in sports development, the company having previously supported initiatives in swimming and golf.

Coaches, mentors and families

Its foray into football marks a strategic shift to reach broader community segments. “Our involvement is about more than brand visibility,”said Keakabetse. “It’s about actively contributing to the well-being of the communities we serve.”

The organisers also used the event to shine a light on the unsung heroes of sports — coaches, mentors, and families for providing vital support behind the scenes. Their role, Keakabetse noted, is crucial in shaping the next generation of athletes.

As cheers rang out for the champions of the day, Bona Life reiterated its intention to nurture future legends while leveraging sports as a vehicle for social upliftment.