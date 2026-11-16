Former President Ian Khama urges voters to allow the UDC more time to deliver, but expects major progress in 2027 as Saleshando rejects any grace period.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Former President Ian Khama appears to have adopted a more conciliatory tone towards the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government, urging Batswana to give President Duma Boko’s administration time to deliver on its campaign promises.

Patience Urged

In an interview with The Botswana Gazette, Khama defended the government’s failure to fulfil some manifesto commitments, arguing that the administration needed time to adjust to the demands of governing.

He said Batswana should not be too quick to judge the government, noting that the UDC had inherited a challenging economic situation that could affect its delivery timelines.

“Each promise before it is made should be carefully considered and investigated as to whether it is realistic under the current economic environment. Where it is obvious that some cannot be met, then the nation should be informed transparently as to why,” he said.

2027 Test

However, Khama said the government should now be moving towards tangible delivery, having spent two years in office gaining experience and undertaking international benchmarking trips.

“Now two years into their term, equipped with some experience and knowledge and the number of international benchmarking trips, I would say that in the coming year they should have turned the corner towards delivery. Therefore, in 2027, my expectation is to see significant progress in a number of areas and sectors of the economy and with delivering promises,” he said.

Key Promises

Khama said Boko had made his campaign promises expecting to inherit a relatively strong economy, but the situation had proved more difficult than anticipated.

He suggested that the President should establish the true state of the economy through an audit and explain his findings to the nation before adjusting delivery timelines.

Among the UDC’s major commitments were increasing the monthly old-age pension from P830 to P1,800, lowering the qualifying age from 65 to 60, and introducing a National Community Service programme with a monthly allowance of P2,500.

Earlier Criticism

Earlier Criticism

Khama’s remarks come amid growing criticism of the UDC over unfulfilled promises, service delivery and policy implementation.

The former president has himself questioned the government’s performance during Ntlo ya Dikgosi proceedings, challenging its failure to fulfil certain promises and its governance record.

Opposition Response

While Khama is calling for patience, Leader of Opposition Dumelang Saleshando has consistently rejected suggestions that it is too early to criticise the government.

Although Saleshando was unavailable for comment, he has maintained that newly elected administrations should not enjoy a grace period free from scrutiny.

In November 2024, shortly after the UDC assumed power, Saleshando argued that the opposition had a constitutional responsibility to hold the government accountable from the outset, warning that failure to challenge those in power could create conditions for dictatorship.