Lekau Dares Churches Over Motion

The prostitution legalisation debate is spilling beyond Parliament as MP Galenawabo Lekau challenges churches to march against his motion and vows to mobilise sex workers in response.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Mogoditshane North MP Galenawabo Lekau has refused to back down from his controversial push to legalise prostitution, saying opposition from the Evangelical Fellowship of Botswana (EFB) will not intimidate him or derail his motion before Parliament.

STILL UNSHAKEN

Lekau told The Botswana Gazette that the EFB’s opposition represents the position of only one section of society and should not be interpreted as the voice of Botswana as a whole.

“I remain unshaken by the Evangelical Fellowship because it is a particular group that is opposing the motion,” he said.

The MP recently tabled a motion calling on government to legalise prostitution. The motion is under parliamentary consideration and has sparked opposition from religious groups, which have warned about potential moral and social consequences.

SECULAR STATE

Lekau says the debate should not be dictated by religious considerations, pointing out that Botswana is a secular state.

“Therefore, it is not like everyone supports what they want,” he said.

He said his position is informed by the need to give political representation to a vulnerable section of society whose interests he believes have largely been overlooked.

MARCH CHALLENGE

Lekau’s comments come as the EFB steps up its campaign against the motion through a public statement and petition, setting the stage for a wider confrontation as Parliament considers the proposal.

The MP has challenged churches to take their opposition directly to Parliament if they believe strongly enough in their position.

“If the churches want to block my motion, they can march to Parliament. I will also tell the group I am advocating for to also march,” he said.

POLICY DIVIDE

The remarks suggest the dispute could move beyond parliamentary debate into a wider contest for public support, with both sides potentially mobilising their constituencies.

For Lekau, the issue is not simply whether prostitution is morally acceptable, but whether the interests and welfare of people engaged in the sex trade should be recognised in public policy.

His position places him against religious organisations that regard prostitution as incompatible with Botswana’s moral and social values. The debate also touches on individual rights, public health, social protection and the role of religion in shaping public policy.