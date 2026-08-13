Nurses Take Fee Fight to Cabinet

Nurses, midwives and supporters have petitioned Cabinet to reject proposed NMCB fee increases, warning that higher charges could deepen financial pressure and push professionals out of practice.

BONGANI MALUNGA

A group of nurses, midwives, students and supporters of Botswana’s healthcare system has petitioned Cabinet to reject proposed increases in Nursing and Midwifery Council of Botswana (NMCB) subscription, licensing and penalty fees that rise from P50 to P850 per annum.

The petition, received by the Office of the President on 5 August, argues that the proposed charges would place an excessive financial burden on an already stretched nursing and midwifery workforce.

FEES UNDER FIRE

The nurses also have union backing, with the Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) opposing the increase and arguing that nurses should not fund public regulators.

The petitioners say the move is particularly concerning for unemployed and underemployed nurses who must continue paying to maintain their professional registration while searching for jobs.

REGISTRATION PRESSURE

“For many years, nurses have struggled to meet the current annual subscription fee of P50,” the petition states, warning that substantially higher fees could make it increasingly difficult for professionals to remain registered and legally practise.

The petition is backed by signatures collected through Change.org, with campaigners calling on government to intervene before the proposed fee structure takes effect. They also criticise penalties for late payment as disproportionate and warn that the charges could push nurses and midwives out of the profession rather than improve compliance.

“Rather than encouraging compliance, such penalties risk forcing many nurses and midwives out of the profession because they simply cannot afford the financial burden,” the petition says.

CONSULTATION DISPUTE

A further concern is the alleged lack of consultation with nurses and midwives before the proposals were submitted to Cabinet. The petitioners contend that those directly affected were “neither adequately informed nor given a genuine opportunity to participate” in the process.

REGULATORY ROLE

The dispute comes as the NMCB continues to regulate nursing and midwifery education and practice, including registration, licensing and professional standards. Its statutory mandate includes maintaining professional registers and dealing with breaches of professional ethics and discipline.

The council also requires nurses and midwives to maintain professional development, with its continuing professional development framework requiring 20 points annually for practising professionals.