Gambling Age Row Deepens

Opposition MPs are resisting plans to lower the legal gambling age to 18 as the Gambling Authority warns that illegal betting drains an estimated P850 million from the economy each year and exposes young people to unregulated platforms.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Opposition legislators have intensified resistance to proposed amendments to the Gambling Authority Act that would lower Botswana’s legal gambling age from 21 to 18, arguing that the move could expose more young people to gambling while illegal betting is already spiralling out of control.

AGE CUT OPPOSED

During the Committee Stage debate on the Gambling (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (Bill No. 15 of 2026), Botswana Congress Party (BCP) legislator Kenny Kapinga urged Parliament to retain the current minimum gambling age of 21.

Kapinga argued that 18-year-olds remain vulnerable and should be protected from early exposure to gambling. Other opposition MPs echoed his concerns and questioned whether the country has adequate safeguards to protect young gamblers.

YOUTH EXPOSURE

The parliamentary debate comes as the Gambling Authority warns that unlicensed betting platforms are “siphoning an estimated P850 million from the economy every year while exposing children and teenagers to unregulated gambling.”

Speaking at the South East Region Staff Excellence Awards 2026 in Gaborone, Gambling Authority Chief Executive Officer Moruntshi Kemoreale said the rapid growth of illegal online betting has become one of the industry’s biggest threats.

ILLEGAL BETTING

According to Kemoreale, unlicensed operators continue to evade Botswana’s regulatory framework, avoiding taxation, licensing requirements and responsible-gambling obligations while aggressively targeting users through digital platforms.

He said the Authority is particularly concerned that many illegal gambling websites lack effective age-verification systems, allowing underage users to participate with ease. Critics argue that Parliament should therefore focus on strengthening protections for young people instead of broadening access to gambling.

Kemoreale also warned that illegal gambling deprives government of revenue and leaves consumers vulnerable because players have little legal protection when disputes arise with unlicensed operators.

NATIONAL RESPONSE

He called for a united national response involving regulators, licensed operators, parents, educators, financial institutions and the wider public.

“Responsible gambling is everyone’s responsibility. We must protect our young people, support licensed operators and stop illegal gambling from draining our economy. Together, we can build a safer and more responsible gambling environment for Botswana,” he said.

The dilemma confronting Parliament is that while the amendment Bill seeks to modernise Botswana’s gaming laws, the Authority’s own assessment suggests illegal operators are already bypassing age restrictions and drawing young people into gambling. Opposition legislators say that strengthens the case for keeping the legal age at 21 until enforcement mechanisms are stronger.