Lesego Chombo’s Finishing Touches For Miss World 

Miss Botswana on the cusp of the crowning glory

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Reigning Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo recently returned from a refreshing trip to the Okavango Delta where she explored Natural Selection Camps – Little Sable, Sable Alley and Tuludi – to finalise her preparations for the Miss World stage in March.

The Miss World competition was postponed from December 2023 to March 2024 in New Delhi, India where the reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor.

“At the moment, Lesego is getting her wardrobe ready for the international stage,” the Miss Botswana organising team said in a statement.

Top 10 finalists

To kickstart the new year, Lesego visited some of the families she works with under her Beauty with a Purpose project styled “Genesis” in Maothate where she says the community has her heart and she is eager to see the fruits of their relationship 10 years from today.

Meanwhile, the national pageantry has revealed that the Top 10 finalists have been launched as the journey to crowning the new Miss Botswana 2024 continues.

Miss Botswana statement read: “During the Beauty with a Purpose Documentation Week, the Top 10 finalists will be filmed doing their unique projects.

Meaningful difference

“These projects are not only a testament to the contestants’ beauty but also are a reflection of their dedication to making a meaningful difference in their communities and beyond.

“Throughout the week, audiences witnessed a captivating journey as they got a glimpse of the inspiring projects and initiatives championed by each of the Miss Botswana Top 10 finalists.”

Last week, Miss Botswana announced that the voting lines for the Top 10 finalists were officially open. Supporters and followers can cast their votes for their favourite contestant by sending an SMS with the unique code assigned to each participant to 16565.

Voting lines

Each vote comes at the cost of P2 and provides an opportunity for everyone to participate in selecting the next Miss Botswana. Voting can be done on all mobile networks. The voting lines will remain open until 22 March 2024 to allow supporters ample time to rally behind their chosen contestants.

While the national pageantry has not unveiled the official dates for the Miss Botswana grand finale, they have hosted nationwide auditions for the Miss Botswana Top 30 and produced 34 episodes of the Journey to Finding Miss Botswana which are being aired on BTV1 and on DSTV on channel 290.

Boot camp

They have hosted boot camps at “Escapades by James” and in Gaborone where they picked the Top 10 strongest contestants.

Said Miss Botswana coordinator Ben Raletsatsi: “During our boot camp, we had different activities for the ladies, including etiquette classes, skin care and hygiene classes and gave them a queen’s spa treatment.

“We also had special visits from the finance minister Peggy Serame, foreign affairs minister Lemogang Kwape, and the Managing Director of Lucara, Naseem Lahri.”