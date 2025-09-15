LGBTI Murders Spark Outrage

LGBTI Community Up in Arms Over Alleged Homophobic Murders

Two sexual rights groups have turned on the government for “structural lack of support” for sexual minorities and survivors of GBV after two suspected homophobic crimes in Maun and Mabuo recently.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s LGBTI community is reeling from suspected homophobic hate crimes following reports of brutal murders in Maun and Mabuo in recent weeks.

Although police have not yet officially classified the incidents as hate crimes, rights groups say the pattern of violence suggests targeted attacks against sexual minorities.

The deaths have triggered outrage and calls for urgent government intervention to protect vulnerable communities.

“Brutal and senseless”

In a strongly-worded statement recently, the Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana (LEGABIBO) condemned the “brutal and senseless” killing of a young man in Maun who was allegedly assaulted, beaten, burnt and left for dead over the weekend.

The young man is said to have succumbed to his injuries later despite efforts to save him. “We are devastated, outraged and alarmed,” said the LEGABIBO in which the organisation also extended condolences to the victim’s family.

It added that such attacks undermine the national values of botho, respect and compassion. “Violence against anyone because of who they are, who they love or how they express their identity has no place in our communities,” it said.

Growing violence

“Such incidents cause us to deeply reflect on the increasing violence in our society. Re ya kae re le Batswana? (Where is this taking us as Batswana?).”

LEGABIBO called on the Botswana Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice and urged the government to enact legislation outlawing hate crimes and discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Another advocacy group, Success Capital, echoed similar concerns in a statement signed by its founder, Dumi Gatsha, saying two murders of LGBTI individuals had been reported in Maun and Mabuo.

Stigma and discrimination

The group lamented the “structural lack of support” for survivors of violence, citing delays, stigma and systemic discrimination that often deny justice for victims.

“The escalation of violence does not reflect common patterns of intimate partner violence,” it asserted. “Rather, it constitutes hate crime – a phenomenon prevalent but not explicitly prohibited in Botswana’s laws.”

Success Capital criticised the government for “weak political will” to tackle gender-based violence and hate crimes. “We have lost too many lives, too many workdays, and too much trust,” it said.

Misogyny

“The lack of meaningful legal, social and economic consequences for perpetrators has emboldened misogyny, hate speech, rape, beatings and killings.”

Both groups urged the government to declare gender-based violence a national emergency, allocate resources for protection of survivors and victims and prevention of the scourge, and to ensure accountability through transparent judicial processes.

Post Views: 303