Will GBV Bill Curb Violence?

GBV Bill Set For Tabling At Pre-Christmas Parliament

Police statistics show a sharp rise of 25% in GBV cases during the President’s Day long weekend. In addition, murder, rape, defilement and threat to kill incidents all recorded year-on-year increases

BONGANI MALUNGA

A Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Bill aimed at stricter penalties for perpetrators and comprehensive support mechanisms for survivors is set to be tabled before the next Parliament sitting in November.

Speaking at a GBV Awareness Campaign in Gaborone last Saturday, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Helen Manyeneng, said that the Bill will mark a decisive step in Botswana’s fight against GBV.

Beyond tougher sentencing, the Bill will introduce clearer reporting protocols, expand access to victim services and provide stronger safeguards for vulnerable groups.

Safer environment

According to Manyeneng, this is not just about deterrence but about creating a safer environment for all citizens as well.

“Through legislation and Parliament, I pledge to contribute immensely to strengthening laws that protect victims, close legal gaps and ensure harsher penalties for perpetrators,” she said.

“I call upon my fellow Members of Parliament to lead from the front to represent citizens in amplifying community concerns, promote awareness and advocate for cultural and behavioural change.”

Survivors in bail hearings

She added that the Bill will seek to empower survivors of GBV to make representations prior to the court’s determination on bail, subject to their presence at bail hearings.

In July this year, the Botswana Police Service (BPS) drew attention to an alarming 25 percent increase in GBV cases reported during the President’s Day long weekend.

The data highlighted a disturbing trend in which murder cases increased from four in 2024 to five in 2025, rape from 18 to 21, defilement from 10 to 13, while threats-to-kill jumped significantly from 12 to 18.

Urgent interventions

Authorities say the steady rise across these crime categories reflects deepening social challenges that require urgent interventions.

Beyond punitive measures, the GBV Bill will also address prevention by enhancing public education campaigns, training law enforcement officers and promoting community-based interventions to shift harmful social norms.