Madibelatlhopho-IEC Standoff Continues

The UDC-aligned group has accused electoral body of ignoring court rulings and obstructing election monitoring

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

UDC pressure group Madibelatlhopho has expressed continued frustration with the Independent Electoral Commission because the IEC remains unresponsive to the group’s concerns and recommendations.

In an interview following the Kgalagadi South by-election over the weekend, the Chairman of Madibelatlhopho, Michael Keakopa said the IEC continues to hinder the group’s election-monitoring efforts inspite of advice given during the previous administration.

He added that this was particularly evident during the weekend poll in Kgalagadi South. “Even though we won a court case in 2023 affirming our rights, the IEC still does not fully recognise us,” said Keakopa.

He claimed the group’s polling agents were initially denied entry to polling stations and that it was only allowed only one agent per station after negotiations instead of the two as stipulated in the Constitution of Botswana.

“They still refuse to follow the Electoral Act, which is supposed to guide them,” Keakopa said.

In the build-up to the 2024 general elections, the IEC stated that it did not recognise Madibelatlhopho because it was not a person or group formally defined in the Constitution or the Electoral Act.

Keakopa urged the UDC to adopt the electoral reforms advanced by the UDC when the coalition was in the opposition in line with Madibelatlhopho’s position.

“We know change cannot happen overnight, but the UDC has to pursue these reforms to ensure that elections run smoothly for the sake of Botswana’s democracy,” he said.

“Do not do the UDC any favours. Just do it for the country and the rule of law. The IEC must do the right thing regardless of political affiliations.”

Madibelatlhopho is a UDC-aligned pressure group that is mandated to monitor the electoral process.

Reached for comment on Madibelatlhopho’s concerns, the Secretary of the IEC, Jefferson Siamisang, said the commission always ensures compliance with the Electoral Act.

Quizzed about whether he was aware of the UDC pressure group’s complaints, Siamisang’s response was bland.

“Anyone who wants to be part of the electoral process should follow the Electoral Act, regardless of who they are,” he said. “As long as observing elections is the purpose, the Act should be followed.”

Even so, he acknowledged one complaint that was raised during the Kgalagadi South by-election, saying it was made by individuals claiming to be polling agents and that it was resolved amicably.

