San Report Maele to Mokgware 

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Khwedom Council (BKC) has formally reported the Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology, Prince Maele, to his counterpart at the Ministry of Labour, Pius Mokgware, over an unresolved injury case that dates back to 2019.

In a letter dated 31 October 2025 addressed to the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Home Affairs, Jimmy Opelo, the organisation’s public relations officer, Banyatsi Salutu, wrote of how a certain Puisano Hula, who is a San, allegedly sustained injuries caused by Maele’s cow at the latter’s cattle ranch.

LETLHAKANE LABOUR OFFICE

The case has been registered at the Letlhakane Labour Office but it is alleged that Maele has not attended scheduled mediation sessions.

“Consequently, the matter was referred to the Letlhakane Police Station, where Maele reportedly informed the Station Commander that the issue was ‘already at court,’” the letter stated.

DISMISSIVE AND DISRESPECTFUL

It also noted that Hula has not received any form of compensation and that that situation “has caused continued hardship for him as a vulnerable community member”.

The letter expressed disappointment over a 10 September 2025 phone conversation during which Maele allegedly refused to negotiate with local parties, insisting instead that the matter proceed directly to court.

In a previous letter addressed to Maele’s ministry, BKC described the minister’s tone during that conversation as dismissive and disrespectful.

HUMAN RIGHTS INSTRUMENTS

“This conduct reflects poorly on the standards expected from a person of your high office and undermines Botswana’s commitments to upholding human rights, labour protections, and justice for indigenous people,” the letter read.

BKC stressed that the continued lack of resolution of the matter represents not only personal injustice for Hula but also a broader violation of labour and human rights principles.

In its correspondence, BKC cited the Constitution of Botswana and international human rights instruments to which the country is a signatory, emphasising the rights to dignity, equality before the law, and access to justice regardless of social or economic standing.

POTENTIAL LEGAL ACTION

The organisation called on the Ministry of Labour to ensure that Maele is held accountable and that Hula receives the compensation and resolution that he is owed.

The BKC letter requested Maele to respond or face potential legal action. Attempts to reach Maele for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.