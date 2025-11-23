Nominated Cllrs Gobble P50M Annually

As the Minister of Local Government commits to examine their relevance and cost during the review of the Local Government Act, 2012

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

After revealing to Parliament that specially elected councillors have so far gobbled more than P50 million from the taxpayer, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ketlhalefile Motshegwa said their future role and relevance will also be assessed as part of the ongoing review of the Local Government Act of 2012.

Motshegwa was responding to a question from Bobirwa Member of Parliament, Taolo Lucas who asked whether the ministry was open to reviewing the system of special elections or nominations for councillors, and whether their remuneration is justified under the current economic circumstances.

“The ministry, in reviewing the Act, will carefully consider the relevance of specially elected or nominated councillors constituting councils. Currently, stakeholders are being engaged on the review, and once completed, it will be brought to Parliament for further consideration and adoption,” Minister Motshegwa stated.

NUMBERS AND COSTS UNDER SCRUTINY

According to the minister, there are currently 153 specially elected councillors serving across 61 constituencies and 31 district councils. Their total annual remuneration amounts to P50,418,966.05. The ongoing review will assess whether the continuation of this system is justified and how it aligns with principles of effective local governance.

Opposition parties, including the UDC, have historically opposed the system, arguing that it serves as a tool for the ruling party to reward campaign teams. After the UDC assumed power following the 2024 general elections, the number of specially elected councillors reportedly increased from 119 to 153, attracting public and political scrutiny.

GOVT DEFENDS NOMINATED COUNCILLOR SYSTEM

In defending the increase, Minister Motshegwa explained that the rise in specially elected councillors resulted primarily from constituency demarcation and delimitation, rather than political favoritism. The ministry emphasized that the review will carefully weigh these factors before making recommendations.